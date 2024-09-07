﻿
International female rowers compete in Fengxian

The 2024 China International Women's Rowing Elite Championship began on Saturday morning at Jinhuigang River in Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District..
Ti Gong

International rowers race on Jinghuigang River in Fengxian on Saturday for the 2024 China International Women's Rowing Elite Championship.

The 2024 China International Women's Rowing Elite Championship began on Saturday morning at Jinhuigang River in Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District.

The event features 41 teams from home and abroad, competing in the two-day tournament.

It is the only women's rowing championship in China, and the only one in the world officially organized for women rowers.

This year's competition feature teams from China, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and others. A total of 219 athletes will compete on the river, known as the "Mother River" of Fengxian.

The competition will feature three categories: elite, university, and club groups, with races ranging from 500 to 1000 meters.

Olivia Studholme, a rower from New Zealand's University of Otago team, expressed her excitement.

"I'm glad to be here," she said. "It's great to be back in China."

Ti Gong

Competition is fierce.

Her coach, Glen Sinclair, added: "the weather is a challenge for us, coming from winter in New Zealand to the heat in Shanghai, but we're adapting."

Newcastle University's rowing team emerged as one of the winners in Saturday morning's elite 1,000-meter quadruple sculls race.

"Everyone is very strong, and we're thrilled to win this morning's race in the elite group," said team member Holly Youd.

This year's competition has grown, with the number of teams increasing from 30 to 41. The event has also drawn more international attention, reflecting its expanding global appeal, according to the organizers.

New additions for the 2024 event include a water sports carnival, aimed at engaging local residents. The carnival will offer rowing-related activities for families, enhancing the spectators' experience.

The event, co-hosted by the Chinese Rowing Association and the Fengxian District government, aims to promote water sports and foster community involvement, the district government said. The championship will conclude on Sunday.

Ti Gong

Forty-one teams from China and abroad will compete on the river in the two-day tournament.

