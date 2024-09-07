International female rowers compete in Fengxian

The 2024 China International Women's Rowing Elite Championship began on Saturday morning at Jinhuigang River in Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District.

The event features 41 teams from home and abroad, competing in the two-day tournament.

It is the only women's rowing championship in China, and the only one in the world officially organized for women rowers.

This year's competition feature teams from China, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and others. A total of 219 athletes will compete on the river, known as the "Mother River" of Fengxian.

The competition will feature three categories: elite, university, and club groups, with races ranging from 500 to 1000 meters.

Olivia Studholme, a rower from New Zealand's University of Otago team, expressed her excitement.

"I'm glad to be here," she said. "It's great to be back in China."