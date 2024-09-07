Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist meets with elderly and children

A charitable event for elderly citizens and children with autism was held at the Lujiazui Elderly Service Center in the Pudong New Area on Friday with Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist Qin Haiyang conveying love and warmth.

In a joyful atmosphere, Qin interacted with the elderly and children who were attending paper-cutting courses, and presented them with his signed swim caps.

It was a surprising delight for senior citizens and children to meet the Olympic champion and receive the gifts, and they reciprocated with their own papercutting works.