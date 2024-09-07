﻿
Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist meets with elderly and children

A charitable event for elderly citizens and children with autism was held in Pudong New Area on Friday with Paris Olympics swimming hero Qin Haiyang conveying love and warmth.
Ti Gong

Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist Qin Haiyang presents a gift to a girl.

A charitable event for elderly citizens and children with autism was held at the Lujiazui Elderly Service Center in the Pudong New Area on Friday with Paris Olympics swimming gold medalist Qin Haiyang conveying love and warmth.

In a joyful atmosphere, Qin interacted with the elderly and children who were attending paper-cutting courses, and presented them with his signed swim caps.

It was a surprising delight for senior citizens and children to meet the Olympic champion and receive the gifts, and they reciprocated with their own papercutting works.

Ti Gong

A boy shows a photo of Qin during the Paris Olympics.

In the men's 4×100m medley relay during the Paris Olympics, the Chinese team made up of Qin and teammates took the gold medal.

"I am here to bring some positive emotions and happiness to everyone, and that's very worthwhile," said Qin.

An 80-year-old citizen surnamed Li, who smiled brilliantly during the meeting, said: "They (the Olympic athletes) bring glory to our country, and we also feel honored and proud."

Ti Gong

Qin opens the charitable city walk on Friday.

The Lujiazui Comprehensive Elderly Service Center, covering more than 2,000 square meters, features various functional areas such as a fitness area, a community restaurant serving elderly citizens, a theater, a day care center, and senior care facilities, with a total of 66 beds for seniors.

It also has a specialized care unit for seniors with mild to moderate cognitive disorders, making it a representative community-based comprehensive elderly service facility in the city.

Ti Gong

Qin presents a gift to a resident at Lujiazui Comprehensive Elderly Service Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
