Discovering Caoyang New Village's timeless architectural charm

Caoyang New Village, one of Shanghai's pioneering workers' settlements, is celebrated for its distinctive community culture and historical significance. Nestled among verdant trees and an inviting environment, it preserves the architectural charm of the 1950s. As a paragon of urban revitalization, Caoyang New Village harmoniously blends the traditional with the contemporary, reflecting the community's vibrancy and harmonious living.

American architect Arturo Veve embarked on a curated architectural journey through Caoyang, offering a unique foreign perspective on this historic neighborhood. Join Veve and Shanghai Daily as we delve into its architectural allure and the rich tapestry of its community life.