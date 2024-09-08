﻿
News / Metro

City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0
Free admissions, direct flights and splendid performances are on offer by the eight sub-venues at the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0

Free admissions, direct flights and splendid performances are on offer by the eight sub-venues at the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

As Shanghai's annual tourism extravaganza and one of the most influential tourism festivals in the country, the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival will run between September 14 and October 6. The eight sub-venues are set in Dunhuang, Shigatse, Kashgar, Huangshan, Jiaxing, Yancheng, Nantong and Jingjiang.

City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A show by Dunhuang performers in Xuhui District over the weekend.

Mount Everest, the Sakya Monastery, and Kharola Glacier in Shigatse are opening free to Shanghai tourists through the end of this year, while all A-level tourist attractions in Shache, Zepu, Bachu and Yecheng counties of Kashgar are delivering the same offer through October 8.

As a heavyweight exhibition of the festival, "The Great Art of Dunhuang," which features a wide array of rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy collection, is due to open at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area on September 20, bringing ancient Dunhuang culture to life in Shanghai through December 20.

On the occasion, round-trip direct flights between Shanghai and Dunhuang are scheduled to be launched by China Eastern Airlines and Juneyao Airlines before October 26 with discounted fares offered.

City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Eight sub-venues jointly hosted the bazaar in Xuhui.

Among the 25 floats to be showcased at the grand opening parade of the festival, eight will be from these sub-venues, presenting a visual feast on the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

Meanwhile, all 4A and above tourist attractions in Huangshan are offering free access to all visitors every Wednesday.

On September 28, the 2024 Nantong Jianghai International Culture and Tourism Festival will be inaugurated, during which 2.5 million yuan (US$352,670)of cultural and tourism coupons will be distributed to the public.

City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A dance during the roadshow in Xuhui.

During a culture and tourism fair of the Yangtze River Delta region held on September 21 and 22 in the Shanghai International Resort, Yancheng will showcase national-level intangible cultural heritage such as hair embroidery, porcelain carving, and salt sculpture.

Over the weekend, a joint roadshow by these sub-venues is held at Xuhui ASE Mall, bringing tourists with performances, ticketing policies, fresh cultural and tourism information, and tempting food.

Dunhuang and Shigatse bring music and dance performance, while Kashgar gives away free tickets to 4A-level and above scenic spots at the scene.

Huangshan presents a roadshow that integrates landscape, autumn colors, tea flavor, and delicacies, while a Huaiju opera acrobatic show is offered by Yancheng. Nantong will amaze people with puppet and Mei'an guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument) performance.

City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai residents pose with the performers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Yangtze River
Xuhui
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Pudong
China Art Museum
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     