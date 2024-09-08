City tourism festival to showcase nation's attractions

Free admissions, direct flights and splendid performances are on offer by the eight sub-venues at the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Free admissions, direct flights and splendid performances are on offer by the eight sub-venues at the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival. As Shanghai's annual tourism extravaganza and one of the most influential tourism festivals in the country, the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival will run between September 14 and October 6. The eight sub-venues are set in Dunhuang, Shigatse, Kashgar, Huangshan, Jiaxing, Yancheng, Nantong and Jingjiang.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Mount Everest, the Sakya Monastery, and Kharola Glacier in Shigatse are opening free to Shanghai tourists through the end of this year, while all A-level tourist attractions in Shache, Zepu, Bachu and Yecheng counties of Kashgar are delivering the same offer through October 8. As a heavyweight exhibition of the festival, "The Great Art of Dunhuang," which features a wide array of rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy collection, is due to open at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area on September 20, bringing ancient Dunhuang culture to life in Shanghai through December 20. On the occasion, round-trip direct flights between Shanghai and Dunhuang are scheduled to be launched by China Eastern Airlines and Juneyao Airlines before October 26 with discounted fares offered.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Among the 25 floats to be showcased at the grand opening parade of the festival, eight will be from these sub-venues, presenting a visual feast on the iconic Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall. Meanwhile, all 4A and above tourist attractions in Huangshan are offering free access to all visitors every Wednesday. On September 28, the 2024 Nantong Jianghai International Culture and Tourism Festival will be inaugurated, during which 2.5 million yuan (US$352,670)of cultural and tourism coupons will be distributed to the public.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

During a culture and tourism fair of the Yangtze River Delta region held on September 21 and 22 in the Shanghai International Resort, Yancheng will showcase national-level intangible cultural heritage such as hair embroidery, porcelain carving, and salt sculpture.

Over the weekend, a joint roadshow by these sub-venues is held at Xuhui ASE Mall, bringing tourists with performances, ticketing policies, fresh cultural and tourism information, and tempting food. Dunhuang and Shigatse bring music and dance performance, while Kashgar gives away free tickets to 4A-level and above scenic spots at the scene. Huangshan presents a roadshow that integrates landscape, autumn colors, tea flavor, and delicacies, while a Huaiju opera acrobatic show is offered by Yancheng. Nantong will amaze people with puppet and Mei'an guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese musical instrument) performance.