﻿
News / Metro

AI medical record system assists doctors in local hospitals

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
Artificial intelligence creates medical records to save doctors time and the added burden of making each record, greatly boosting efficiency and improving patients' experience.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0

Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital has started to use artificial intelligence to create medical records in outpatient services for children with myopia, to save doctor's time and the added burden of writing or typing each record themselves, greatly boosting doctors' efficiency and improving their patients' experience.

The AI medical record system, the first of its kind in domestic hospitals, combines optical knowledge and AI technology to create a professional database of all medical terms and automatically studies through training based on large medical records, medical books, and knowledge systems on eye diseases.

After renovation and practice, the AI has met quality control standards for local medical recording and is able to simulate medical professionals' thinking and medical processes.

AI medical record system assists doctors in local hospitals
Ti Gong

A doctor from Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital checks a child while the AI system creates the medical record automatically.

With this AI system, doctors only need to focus on communicating with the patient, while the system can do automatic speech recognition, key word identification, semantic comprehension, and medical record formation.

"It is a great measure, which can improve doctors' efficiency and improve patients' satisfaction," said Dr Zhou Xingtao, president of the hospital, which is the top eye hospital in China with a large number of patients.

In addition, the digital medical record system can also boost collaboration between different levels of hospitals.

The ENT hospital has cooperation with some 20 neighborhood health centers in Shanghai. Through online and offline collaboration, the hospital has also introduced the AI medical record system to grassroots facilities for better and more efficient medical record transfer and case discussion.

"We are exploring the use of AI in more medical applications to enhance service quality and efficiency," Zhou said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     