AI medical record system assists doctors in local hospitals

Fudan University's Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital has started to use artificial intelligence to create medical records in outpatient services for children with myopia, to save doctor's time and the added burden of writing or typing each record themselves, greatly boosting doctors' efficiency and improving their patients' experience.

The AI medical record system, the first of its kind in domestic hospitals, combines optical knowledge and AI technology to create a professional database of all medical terms and automatically studies through training based on large medical records, medical books, and knowledge systems on eye diseases.

After renovation and practice, the AI has met quality control standards for local medical recording and is able to simulate medical professionals' thinking and medical processes.