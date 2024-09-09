﻿
News / Metro

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
Capturing hearts since 1993, this year's extravaganza to feature old friends and new faces with cities, theme parks, and cultural, commercial and tourism brands ready to impress.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:20 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

A visual feast of 25 dazzling floats will wow tourists from home and abroad during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

A visual feast of 25 dazzling floats will wow tourists from home and abroad during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, organizers announced on Monday.

The float parade has captured the hearts of Shanghai residents and tourists since it began in 1993.

This year's parade and touring exhibition will feature old friends and new faces with innovative expressions, according to organizers. Destination cities, well-known theme parks, and leading cultural, commercial and tourism brands are ready to impress festival audiences with their floats.

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Legoland Shanghai Resort float.

The 25 floats are based on traditional craftsmanship and incorporate digital experience, guochao (China-chic) aesthetics, and intangible cultural heritage features. Through the upgrade of technology and creativity, they will present a series of mobile urban museums and performance stages.

Among them, the float by the Legoland Shanghai Resort, which is under construction in Jinshan District, is made up of Lego bricks enlarged 25 times, allowing citizens and tourists to preview its themed area dedicated to the timeless Chinese legend "The Monkey King."

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Jiaxing float.

The float from Jilin Province uses a design combining AI and human effort to vividly restore the enchanting scenery of a snowy kingdom, while the Dunhuang float, making its debut in Shanghai, showcases Dunhuang's cultural elements such as flying Apsaras, echoing the upcoming "The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition at the China Art Museum.

The Laofengxiang Jewellery's float uses the exquisite design of the national-level intangible cultural heritage – Laofengxiang's fine gold and silver craftsmanship – to create a dazzling phoenix tail, presenting a flowing and colorful flying effect of phoenix feathers through dynamic LED lighting.

After making its debut on September 14 on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street during the opening ceremony of the festival, the float fleet will tour 11 districts and the Lingang Special Area in Shanghai with total touring distance stretching 1800 kilometers, bringing citizens and tourists into the "beauty and joy" of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Huangshan float.

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Macau float.

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Jinjiang float.

Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience
Ti Gong

The Quzhou float.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Jinshan
Shanghai Tourism Festival
China Art Museum
Nanjing Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     