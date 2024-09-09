Floats parade set to dazzle festival audience

Capturing hearts since 1993, this year's extravaganza to feature old friends and new faces with cities, theme parks, and cultural, commercial and tourism brands ready to impress.

A visual feast of 25 dazzling floats will wow tourists from home and abroad during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, organizers announced on Monday. The float parade has captured the hearts of Shanghai residents and tourists since it began in 1993. This year's parade and touring exhibition will feature old friends and new faces with innovative expressions, according to organizers. Destination cities, well-known theme parks, and leading cultural, commercial and tourism brands are ready to impress festival audiences with their floats.

The 25 floats are based on traditional craftsmanship and incorporate digital experience, guochao (China-chic) aesthetics, and intangible cultural heritage features. Through the upgrade of technology and creativity, they will present a series of mobile urban museums and performance stages. Among them, the float by the Legoland Shanghai Resort, which is under construction in Jinshan District, is made up of Lego bricks enlarged 25 times, allowing citizens and tourists to preview its themed area dedicated to the timeless Chinese legend "The Monkey King."

The float from Jilin Province uses a design combining AI and human effort to vividly restore the enchanting scenery of a snowy kingdom, while the Dunhuang float, making its debut in Shanghai, showcases Dunhuang's cultural elements such as flying Apsaras, echoing the upcoming "The Great Art of Dunhuang" exhibition at the China Art Museum. The Laofengxiang Jewellery's float uses the exquisite design of the national-level intangible cultural heritage – Laofengxiang's fine gold and silver craftsmanship – to create a dazzling phoenix tail, presenting a flowing and colorful flying effect of phoenix feathers through dynamic LED lighting. After making its debut on September 14 on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street during the opening ceremony of the festival, the float fleet will tour 11 districts and the Lingang Special Area in Shanghai with total touring distance stretching 1800 kilometers, bringing citizens and tourists into the "beauty and joy" of the Shanghai Tourism Festival.

