Philanthropy week ends on a sweet note as 50 couples wed

Love was in the air as 50 couples from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone celebrated their love in a truly special way in Qingpu District on Sunday night, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy. The 2024 Shanghai Philanthropy Week climaxed with the charity-themed collective wedding. A total of 100 lovebirds from the demonstration zone tied the knot and pledged their love at Qingpu Loop Waterside Park.

The event incorporated numerous elements, including the adoption of micro-wishes, a charity-themed citywalk, and a charitable bazaar. Traditional wedding rituals of the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) region were replicated and the newlyweds shared their experiences while on a philanthropy course during the ceremony. Each couple walked down from the magnificent Water City Gate on Caogang River, hand in hand, to exchange vows and receive their marriage certificates representing a lifelong promise. Many of the newlywed couples first met each other through public welfare activities.

In 2022, Cai Ruyi, who worked at a community in Qingpu, met Shi Yaoxin, who had volunteered to teach children in the community's summer care class. "In the class, he taught the children drawing and handicrafts, and his patient explanation to the children was charming and captured my heart," Cai said. "Later, as we got to know each other more, I found that he was indeed kind and caring." Shi runs an art studio, and in the Mid-Autumn Festival of 2022, the lovebirds took part in a public welfare market event. Participating businesses donated a portion of the proceeds from each product sold to local charity projects.

"Every time we participate in public welfare activities together, it makes our love sweeter," Shi said. Taking part in community service together has led many like-minded couples to commit to marriage. Fan Zhuoran and Zhang Liyuan were high school classmates who reunited at a public welfare walking event. "During the event, I was attracted by his practical actions to give love and his modest demeanor," Zhang said. "I enjoy participating in public welfare activities with him." Celebrated conductor Cao Peng and his wife, who have been together for some 70 years, delivered their blessings of love to the new couples through video.

Newlyweds also participated in a charity walk activity, encouraging others to "walk together" and do good deeds in a fashionable way. They recorded every step with vlogs and, during the entire activity, donated nearly 10 million steps and raised 50,000 yuan in charitable funds with the support of caring enterprises for a welfare project for migrant children in Qingpu. During the event, the "micro wishes" collected from migrant children in the demonstration zone were quickly claimed by the newlyweds and residents. Nine enterprises on site donated 6.08 million yuan in charitable funds. A charity bazaar featuring agricultural products, coffee, and the display of "charity + projects," folk customs, and intangible cultural heritage was held at the same time. Jiang Rui, director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, sent blessings to the newlyweds and thanked them for choosing to bring love and goodness, marking a new level of happiness with their charitable deeds.