Adora Cruises unveils 2024 autumn and winter cruise itineraries

Adora Cruises will present a slew of traditional Chinese opera performances and cultural interactive experiences on Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, from mid September to promote the international exchange and dissemination of Chinese culture.

The cruise operator unveiled its 2024 autumn and winter cruise itineraries on Monday.

During the National Day holiday, Adora Cruises will join with celebrated contemporary Yuju Opera artist Li Shujian and top Yuju Opera performing troupes to bring the traditional Chinese drama culture onboard.

A full version of Yuju Opera classic "Cheng Ying Rescues the Orphan" will be staged, and a series of well-known zhezixi (episodes) performances interpreting the stories of ancient Chinese heroine Hua Mulan and "The Monkey King" will make their at-sea debuts as well.

Passengers can also participate in interactive activities and learn more about the essence and fascinating knowledge of traditional Chinese drama from lectures.