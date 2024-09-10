Adora Cruises unveils 2024 autumn and winter cruise itineraries
Adora Cruises will present a slew of traditional Chinese opera performances and cultural interactive experiences on Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, from mid September to promote the international exchange and dissemination of Chinese culture.
The cruise operator unveiled its 2024 autumn and winter cruise itineraries on Monday.
During the National Day holiday, Adora Cruises will join with celebrated contemporary Yuju Opera artist Li Shujian and top Yuju Opera performing troupes to bring the traditional Chinese drama culture onboard.
A full version of Yuju Opera classic "Cheng Ying Rescues the Orphan" will be staged, and a series of well-known zhezixi (episodes) performances interpreting the stories of ancient Chinese heroine Hua Mulan and "The Monkey King" will make their at-sea debuts as well.
Passengers can also participate in interactive activities and learn more about the essence and fascinating knowledge of traditional Chinese drama from lectures.
When Adora Magic City stops at Japanese ports, Chinese artists will lead in-depth cultural exchanges with Japanese art groups through workshops, joint performances, and artistic dialogues, promoting the exchange and dissemination of culture and arts between the two countries.
At the same time, people in Japan could also board the ship to participate in Sino-Japanese cultural and artistic exchanges.
In the autumn and winter season, a number of sea voyage forums will be held on the ship, inviting passengers to learn from inheritors of intangible cultural heritage skills.
Passengers can also experience the making of intangible cultural heritage handicrafts; observe intangible cultural sports; play touhu, an ancient arrow-throwing game popular during the Song Dynasty (960-1279); or try to pick the Luban lock, a traditional Chinese folk educational toy.
Shows integrating Chinese and Western cultures and Chinese folk music concerts will be on stage, while intangible cultural heritage snacks from all over the country will be served.
"Cruise ships are messengers of cultural exchange and mobile maritime business cards, and we are very pleased to help Yuju Opera culture go global in the autumn and winter season," said Yang Guobing, chairman of Adora Cruises.
"Adora Cruises will continue to explore and innovate in the integration of maritime culture and tourism, bringing more traditional culture onto the cruise ship and spreading it to the world."
Adora Cruises has two large cruise ships under its flag, which has served more than 350,000 domestic and international guests. The second domestically built large cruise ship has entered the phase of overall assembly and loading, and is planned to be delivered at the end of 2026, starting international routes from Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.