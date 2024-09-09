F1H2O Grand Prix returns to Shanghai after two decades

The F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, returns to Shanghai in October after a two-decade absence.

The race will take place from October 4 to 6 at the Wusongkou International Cruise LIner Terminal in Baoshan District at the mouth of the Yangtze River.

There will be 3,360 seats for spectators and a carnival area at the nearby Zero Point Plaza, featuring sports, cultural tourism, and entertainment activities.

"We are excited to return to Shanghai and race at this unique venue," said Sami Seliö, two-time F1H2O world champion from the Red Devil team. "I'm very pleased that we are coming back and racing again in Shanghai."

Duarte Benavente, a veteran racer from the F1 Atlantic Team, also shared his excitement. "I raced in Shanghai in 2004, and I can't wait to return to the Baoshan circuit after 20 years."