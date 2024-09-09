F1H2O Grand Prix returns to Shanghai after two decades
The F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, returns to Shanghai in October after a two-decade absence.
The race will take place from October 4 to 6 at the Wusongkou International Cruise LIner Terminal in Baoshan District at the mouth of the Yangtze River.
There will be 3,360 seats for spectators and a carnival area at the nearby Zero Point Plaza, featuring sports, cultural tourism, and entertainment activities.
"We are excited to return to Shanghai and race at this unique venue," said Sami Seliö, two-time F1H2O world champion from the Red Devil team. "I'm very pleased that we are coming back and racing again in Shanghai."
Duarte Benavente, a veteran racer from the F1 Atlantic Team, also shared his excitement. "I raced in Shanghai in 2004, and I can't wait to return to the Baoshan circuit after 20 years."
Ding Li, vice director of Baoshan, highlighted the significance of the event for the local economy and development.
He said the event would showcase the city's new cruise tourism district and enhance Shanghai's reputation as a global sports city.
The Wusongkou location provides ideal conditions for water sports, thanks to strong currents where the Yangtze River meets the East China Sea, Ding said.
The race will be broadcast to over 100 countries, said Luo Wenhua, deputy director of Shanghai Sports Bureau. Luo said the event will convert global viewership into tourism and cultural spending, boosting local economic growth.
This year's Grand Prix marks a crucial step in Baoshan's strategy to become an international sports hub. Alongside the race, cultural events such as concerts at the newly opened Changtan Music Hall will be held to promote Baoshan's vibrant cultural and tourism sectors, the district government said.