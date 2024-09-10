﻿
Young teacher donates stem cells to celebrate Teachers' Day

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
Teacher's generosity highlighted as events throughout the city in recent days allow Shanghai residents, particularly parents, to express gratitude to and respect of teachers.
A teacher's donation of stem cells has become the highlight of recent celebrations for Teachers' Day on Tuesday, reported the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch, which is in charge of stem cell registration and donations in the city.

Twenty-six-year-old Zhai Siyu, a physical education teacher at Tinglin Middle School, just completed stem cell donation to become the city's 656th donor.

Zhai said he has been focused on educating his students on the meaning of life, the importance of sports, and the pursuit of excellence. Donating stem cells was a very good education opportunity for his students and also a good gift for his own Teachers' Day.

Zhai Siyu shows stem cells he donated.

Zhai and taxi driver Feng Xin were the latest stem cell donors in Shanghai, which has 180,000 registered donors in its bank and from where donations have helped patients all over the nation as well as some from overseas.

Many events were held in the city in recent days to express people's gratitude and respect to teachers.

The landmark buildings on the Bund were lit up with words expressing thanks to teachers, and some scenic spots offered free or discounted admission to teachers until the coming weekend.

A special show with teacher representatives will screen on the Shanghai Education TV Station on Tuesday night to share an understanding of the spirit of teaching and teachers' own experiences.

Dr Huang Yin said Shanghai Normal University began a new course on educator spirit this semester to offer better guidance to future teachers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
