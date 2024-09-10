Young teacher donates stem cells to celebrate Teachers' Day

A teacher's donation of stem cells has become the highlight of recent celebrations for Teachers' Day on Tuesday, reported the Red Cross Society of China Shanghai Branch, which is in charge of stem cell registration and donations in the city.



Twenty-six-year-old Zhai Siyu, a physical education teacher at Tinglin Middle School, just completed stem cell donation to become the city's 656th donor.

Zhai said he has been focused on educating his students on the meaning of life, the importance of sports, and the pursuit of excellence. Donating stem cells was a very good education opportunity for his students and also a good gift for his own Teachers' Day.