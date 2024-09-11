﻿
Festive spirit throughout the city as districts celebrate

Something for everyone as menus highlighting a range of activities for the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival are revealed to appeal to residents and tourist visitors alike.
Ti Gong

Various activities, from exhibitions and cultural festivals to a festooned boat show and a traditional watertown wedding, will light up the festive atmosphere during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

On Wednesday, districts across the city unveiled their festival menus with a cultural and tourism feast cooked up to serve a delightful experience to residents and tourists.

In total, 200 themed activities will roll out across the city.

Activities centering on intangible cultural heritage experience are planned.

Among them is a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Longhua Temple area in Xuhui District, with Tang-style celebration rituals.

A Fengjing Water Town wedding ceremony in Jinshan District, a Qibao Ancient Town Culture Festival in Minhang District, and a Confucius Culture Festival and Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival in Jiading District will further enrich visitors' experience.

Ti Gong

The dazzling night scenery of Shanghai.

Along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, a number of events will be held during the festival, blending music, performance, intangible cultural heritage, and architectural elements.

Putuo, Hongkou and Baoshan districts will host activities such as the "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" Cultural Tourism Festival, Suzhou Creek Cruise Parade, North Bund Landscape Life Festival, Cruise Tourism Festival, and Port Concerts.

Focusing on the festive theme of joy and happiness, the Pudong New Area will launch unique "night cycling and lodging" experiences and lantern viewing themed routes, connecting the beautiful scenery along the east bank of the Huangpu River. Jing'an District will hold a tea-themed bazaar along Suzhou Creek for the first time from September 19 to 22, while Minhang District has something for gourmets as the Jiangnan Foodie Festival will be hosted in the district.

Focusing on cheongsam culture, the Cheongsam Culture and Art Festival will wow cultural enthusiasts in Songjiang District, while Chongming District will fully leverage its ecological advantages to introduce a series of events such as the 2024 Shanghai Chongming Forest Tourism Festival and the Cycling and Camping Festival.

﻿
﻿
