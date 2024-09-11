Festive spirit throughout the city as districts celebrate

Various activities, from exhibitions and cultural festivals to a festooned boat show and a traditional watertown wedding, will light up the festive atmosphere during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

On Wednesday, districts across the city unveiled their festival menus with a cultural and tourism feast cooked up to serve a delightful experience to residents and tourists.

In total, 200 themed activities will roll out across the city.

Activities centering on intangible cultural heritage experience are planned.

Among them is a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Longhua Temple area in Xuhui District, with Tang-style celebration rituals.

A Fengjing Water Town wedding ceremony in Jinshan District, a Qibao Ancient Town Culture Festival in Minhang District, and a Confucius Culture Festival and Nanxiang Guochao (China-chic) Festival in Jiading District will further enrich visitors' experience.