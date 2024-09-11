International students gain insight into Chinese-style democracy

Local expats can now share their ideas or suggestions about life in Shanghai by visiting the Shanghai CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Site in Changning District, which offers bilingual services.

They can also submit feedback using the form provided on-site or through calls and online channels to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee.

On Monday, the site welcomed its first group of 16 international students from Shanghai University.

The event aimed to better utilize the practice site as a window and platform, helping international students to understand the innovative practices of consultative democracy up close, and enhancing their knowledge of China's CPPCC system and the important concept of whole-process people's democracy.

In recent years, the CPPCC Shanghai Committee and district-level CPPCCs have focused on practicing whole-process people's democracy and innovatively developed a series of exploratory practices.

In terms of institutional mechanisms, they have established a comprehensive cycle for the CPPCC to practice whole-process people's democracy: carefully listening to public opinion when setting consultation topics, reflecting the demands of various social sectors, conducting in-depth research before consultations, proposing targeted and actionable ideas, engaging in extensive interactive exchanges during consultations, pooling wisdom to form recommendations for Party committees and government departments, and assisting in scientific decision-making and effective policy implementation.

After consultations, they provide feedback to members and the public about how their suggestions were adopted by the Party and government.

"As a CPPCC member, we regularly go to the grassroots to collect opinions and suggestions from all residents, including foreign residents. For example, when the residents expressed concerns about the lack of streetlights in a community plaza, the local Party committee immediately addressed the issue and installed new lighting," said Li Peilei, a Changning District CPPCC member. "We have a mature and effective system to gather and respond to residents' feedback, ensuring their voices are heard."

To foster these innovations, Shanghai established a dedicated CPPCC Whole-Process People's Democracy Practice Site and set up 235 CPPCC member workstations, 45 sector member studios, and over 1,000 member contact points across the city to carry out grassroots-level democratic consultations.