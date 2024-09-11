﻿
Dog owner ordered to pay US$12,600 after woman suffers miscarriage

A dog owner has been ordered to pay 90,000 yuan in compensation after a woman suffered a miscarriage following a traumatic encounter with the owner's unleashed dog.
A dog owner in Shanghai has been ordered to pay 90,000 yuan (US$12,652) in compensation to a woman neighbor who suffered a miscarriage following a traumatic encounter with an unleashed dog.

The woman surnamed Yan, then 41 years old, was nearly four months pregnant after a long-awaited in vitro fertilization. She was walking past her neighbor's house in the Pudong New Area on her way to collect her delivered parcel when a Golden Retriever suddenly lunged at her. Startled and experiencing abdominal pain, Yan immediately sought medical attention. Unfortunately, the baby was lost the next morning, the court ruling said.

The dog's owner surnamed Li denied responsibility, claiming Yan might have lost the baby due to other reasons. He said IVF pregnancies are more fragile and that pregnant women should avoid walking outside.

The Pudong court found the dog owner liable, stating that Li had violated local dog leash regulations. The court also emphasized that moderate physical activity is considered normal for pregnant women and the miscarriage occurred shortly after the distressing event, making a strong case for causality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
