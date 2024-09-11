﻿
News / Metro

Sixty-two sites offer half-price tickets during 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival

  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower is lit up at night.

Landmark tourist attractions such as Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park are among the 62 venues across Shanghai that will offer half-price admission during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, which runs from September 19 to 25 this year.

Here is a list of tourist destinations offering half-priced tickets. (All prices listed are full price, before the discount is applied.)

Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket for cruise tour and sightseeing) 上海东方明珠广播电视塔

Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 279 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 58792888

Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园

Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 165 yuan per adult

Tel: 58036000

Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆

Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student

Tel: 62620280, 62620116

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园

Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area

Ticekts: 399 yuan for one adult

Tel: 50606666

88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅

Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student

Tel: 50475101

Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷

Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District

Tickets: 299 yuan per adult

Tel: 4006688022

Ti Gong

A view from Shanghai Tower shows the city spread below.

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园

Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District

Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 54216858

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆

Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 58779988

Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园

Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 70 yuan per adult

Tel: 962021

Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇

Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student

Tel: 57355555

Ti Gong

Chenshan Botanical Garden allows visitors to refresh themselves in nature.

Chinese Farmer Painting Village 中国农民画村

Address: No. 169, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District

Tickets: 90 yuan plus Fengjing Ancient Town

Tel: 57355555

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Telephone: 37792288*800

Oriental Land 东方绿舟

Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 80 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket

Tel: 59233000

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 上海朱家角古镇

Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Road, Qingpu District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Tel: 59240077

Ti Gong

Shanghai Film Park is popular with visitors.

Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Tel: 57169696

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 30 yuan for the greenhouse in the south, 15 yuan for the greenhouse in the north, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room

Tel: 54363369

Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园

Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District

Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park

Tel: 57657231

Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界

Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District

Tickets: 40 yuan per adult

Tel: 62109210

Ti Gong

Shanghai Film Museum

Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆

Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District

Tickets: 210 yuan per adult

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园

Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult

Tel: 57600061

Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港

Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 25 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 58295858

China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆

Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 30 yuan per adult

Tel: 68282191

Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园

Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District

Tickets: 100 yuan per adult

Tel: 57798090

Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆

Address: 1843 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult

Tel: 64747183

Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村

Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Tel: 59649406

Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅

Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 180 yuan per adult

Tel: 80370150

Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园

Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult

Tel: 57832621

Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园

Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District

Tickets: 12 yuan per adult

Tel: 59124916

Ti Gong

Jinjiang Amusement Park draws families and thrillseekers.

Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园

Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District

Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 59262089

Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 海上花岛(前卫村)景区

Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Tel: 59649261

Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆

Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult

Tel: 53063361

Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心

Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District

Ticket: 215 yuan per adult

Tel: 4000988966

Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆

Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area

Tickets: 80 yuan per adult

Tel: 33934565

Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园

Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child

Tel: 59670788

Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆

Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District

Tickets: 60 yuan per adult

Telephone: 64268666

Shanghai Gucun Park 上海顾村公园

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student

Tel: 56045199

Ti Gong

Shanghai Botanical Garden is a must-see for visitors.

Shanghai Youlong Stone Culture Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆

Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 58949178

Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆

Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child

Tel: 56042007

Shanghai Zui Bai Chi Park 上海醉白池公园

Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 12 yuan per adult

Tel: 67853551

Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆

Address: 1 Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 78 yuan per child

Tel: 58405921

World Expo Museum Special-Effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院

Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District

Ticket: 50 yuan

Tel: 23132818

Shanghai Jinshanzui Fishing Village 上海金山嘴渔村

Address: 6394 Huning Highway, ShanyangTown, Jinshan District

Ticket: 40 yuan per adult

Tel: 37216777

Ti Gong

Visitors cruise in a classic car at the Shanghai Auto Museum.

Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha Scenic Area 上海碧海金沙景区

Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen

Tel: 57127272

Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆

Address: 7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District

Ticket: 60 yuan per adult

Tel: 69550055

Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园

Address: 367 Baohu Road, Chongming District

Ticket: 35 yuan per adult

Tel: 17717060505

Donglin Temple Scenic Area 东林寺景区

Address: 150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult

Tel: 57314019

Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆

Address: 37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 100 yuan per adult

Tel: 61089988

Shanghai Shimao Dream City 世茂精灵之城主题乐园

Address: 5898 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 130 yuan per adult for Wonder Land Area

Tel: 37690888

Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街檀园

Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District

Ticket: 22 yuan per adult

Tel: 59125503

Dongtan Wetland Park 东滩湿地公园

Address: Dongwang Rd M., Chongming District

Ticket: 50 yuan per adult between Tuesday and Friday, 80 yuan per adult on weekends

Tel: 39367000

Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界

Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)

Tel: 400988966

Hanxiang Water Garden 韩湘水博园

Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District

Ticket: 36 yuan per adult (normal)

Tel: 54725611

Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊

Address: Building 16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District

Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)

Tel: 51601812*8888

Ti Gong

Shanghai Disney Resort opens up the world of magic and fairytales to visitors.

Shanghai Jegoplay Too Pancoat Park 季高兔窝窝pancoat乐园

Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Songjiang District

Ticket: 168 yuan per adult

Tel: 57600299 18116174926

Shanghai Jegoplay Too Park

Address: 187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area

Ticket: 138 yuan per adult

Tel: 58560870

SAGA City of Light

Address: 88 Caobao Road, Xuhui District

Admission: 368 yuan per adult

Tel: 4006131310

Shanghai Huakai Haishang Ecological Park 上海花开海上生态园

Address: 6060 Xiu Jing Village, Zhu Jing Town

Ticket: 30 yuan per adult

Tel: 57320171

The Romantic Show of Shanghai《上海千古情》观众席 (含景区)

Address: 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

Ticket: 318 yuan per adult

Tel: 58832222

The Infinite XR Space Immersion Exhibition

Address: 228 Nanjing Rd E., Huangpu District

Ticket: 288 yuan per adult

Tel: 4001061066

Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票

Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2

Ticket: 120 yuan per adult

Tel: 53089007

Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园

Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Pudong New Area

Ticket: adult ticket: 475 yuan regular days, 599 yuan special days)

child ticket: 356 yuan regular days, 449 yuan special days

senior citizen ticket: 356 yuan regular days, 449 yuan special days

Tel: 4001800000

Reminder

1. Please call in advance for consultation in case there are changes.

2. For children, students, senior citizens, military personnel, and the disabled, there could be other special offers so please consult in advance.

3. There could be long queues and people are advised to be well-prepared.

4. Please pay attention to the open and closed days of each venue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
