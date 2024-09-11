Sixty-two sites offer half-price tickets during 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival
Landmark tourist attractions such as Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park are among the 62 venues across Shanghai that will offer half-price admission during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, which runs from September 19 to 25 this year.
Here is a list of tourist destinations offering half-priced tickets. (All prices listed are full price, before the discount is applied.)
Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket for cruise tour and sightseeing) 上海东方明珠广播电视塔
Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 279 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 58792888
Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园
Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 165 yuan per adult
Tel: 58036000
Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆
Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student
Tel: 62620280, 62620116
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园
Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area
Ticekts: 399 yuan for one adult
Tel: 50606666
88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅
Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student
Tel: 50475101
Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷
Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District
Tickets: 299 yuan per adult
Tel: 4006688022
Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园
Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District
Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 54216858
Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆
Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 58779988
Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园
Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 70 yuan per adult
Tel: 962021
Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇
Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student
Tel: 57355555
Chinese Farmer Painting Village 中国农民画村
Address: No. 169, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District
Tickets: 90 yuan plus Fengjing Ancient Town
Tel: 57355555
Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园
Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Telephone: 37792288*800
Oriental Land 东方绿舟
Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 80 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket
Tel: 59233000
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 上海朱家角古镇
Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Road, Qingpu District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Tel: 59240077
Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园
Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Tel: 57169696
Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园
Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 30 yuan for the greenhouse in the south, 15 yuan for the greenhouse in the north, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room
Tel: 54363369
Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园
Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District
Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park
Tel: 57657231
Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界
Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园
Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District
Tickets: 40 yuan per adult
Tel: 62109210
Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆
Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District
Tickets: 210 yuan per adult
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园
Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult
Tel: 57600061
Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港
Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 25 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 58295858
China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆
Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 30 yuan per adult
Tel: 68282191
Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园
Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District
Tickets: 100 yuan per adult
Tel: 57798090
Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆
Address: 1843 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult
Tel: 64747183
Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村
Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Tel: 59649406
Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅
Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 180 yuan per adult
Tel: 80370150
Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园
Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult
Tel: 57832621
Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园
Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District
Tickets: 12 yuan per adult
Tel: 59124916
Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园
Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District
Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 59262089
Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 海上花岛(前卫村)景区
Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Tel: 59649261
Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆
Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult
Tel: 53063361
Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心
Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District
Ticket: 215 yuan per adult
Tel: 4000988966
Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆
Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area
Tickets: 80 yuan per adult
Tel: 33934565
Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园
Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child
Tel: 59670788
Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆
Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District
Tickets: 60 yuan per adult
Telephone: 64268666
Shanghai Gucun Park 上海顾村公园
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student
Tel: 56045199
Shanghai Youlong Stone Culture Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆
Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 58949178
Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child
Tel: 56042007
Shanghai Zui Bai Chi Park 上海醉白池公园
Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 12 yuan per adult
Tel: 67853551
Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆
Address: 1 Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 78 yuan per child
Tel: 58405921
World Expo Museum Special-Effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院
Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District
Ticket: 50 yuan
Tel: 23132818
Shanghai Jinshanzui Fishing Village 上海金山嘴渔村
Address: 6394 Huning Highway, ShanyangTown, Jinshan District
Ticket: 40 yuan per adult
Tel: 37216777
Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha Scenic Area 上海碧海金沙景区
Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen
Tel: 57127272
Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆
Address: 7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District
Ticket: 60 yuan per adult
Tel: 69550055
Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园
Address: 367 Baohu Road, Chongming District
Ticket: 35 yuan per adult
Tel: 17717060505
Donglin Temple Scenic Area 东林寺景区
Address: 150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult
Tel: 57314019
Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆
Address: 37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 100 yuan per adult
Tel: 61089988
Shanghai Shimao Dream City 世茂精灵之城主题乐园
Address: 5898 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 130 yuan per adult for Wonder Land Area
Tel: 37690888
Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街檀园
Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District
Ticket: 22 yuan per adult
Tel: 59125503
Dongtan Wetland Park 东滩湿地公园
Address: Dongwang Rd M., Chongming District
Ticket: 50 yuan per adult between Tuesday and Friday, 80 yuan per adult on weekends
Tel: 39367000
Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界
Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal)
Tel: 400988966
Hanxiang Water Garden 韩湘水博园
Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District
Ticket: 36 yuan per adult (normal)
Tel: 54725611
Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊
Address: Building 16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District
Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal)
Tel: 51601812*8888
Shanghai Jegoplay Too Pancoat Park 季高兔窝窝pancoat乐园
Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Songjiang District
Ticket: 168 yuan per adult
Tel: 57600299 18116174926
Shanghai Jegoplay Too Park
Address: 187 Lane 399 Shendi Road E., Pudong New Area
Ticket: 138 yuan per adult
Tel: 58560870
SAGA City of Light
Address: 88 Caobao Road, Xuhui District
Admission: 368 yuan per adult
Tel: 4006131310
Shanghai Huakai Haishang Ecological Park 上海花开海上生态园
Address: 6060 Xiu Jing Village, Zhu Jing Town
Ticket: 30 yuan per adult
Tel: 57320171
The Romantic Show of Shanghai《上海千古情》观众席 (含景区)
Address: 1750 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area
Ticket: 318 yuan per adult
Tel: 58832222
The Infinite XR Space Immersion Exhibition
Address: 228 Nanjing Rd E., Huangpu District
Ticket: 288 yuan per adult
Tel: 4001061066
Huangpu River Scenic Essence Tour 黄浦江游览精华游日航船票
Address: 551 Zhongshan Road E2
Ticket: 120 yuan per adult
Tel: 53089007
Shanghai Disney 上海迪士尼乐园
Address: 753 Shendi Road W., Shanghai Disney Resort, Pudong New Area
Ticket: adult ticket: 475 yuan regular days, 599 yuan special days)
child ticket: 356 yuan regular days, 449 yuan special days
senior citizen ticket: 356 yuan regular days, 449 yuan special days
Tel: 4001800000
Reminder
1. Please call in advance for consultation in case there are changes.
2. For children, students, senior citizens, military personnel, and the disabled, there could be other special offers so please consult in advance.
3. There could be long queues and people are advised to be well-prepared.
4. Please pay attention to the open and closed days of each venue.