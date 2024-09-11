Sixty-two sites offer half-price tickets during 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival

It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.

Landmark tourist attractions such as Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower and Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park are among the 62 venues across Shanghai that will offer half-price admission during the upcoming 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival. It has become standard for major tourist attractions in the city to offer half-priced tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival, which runs from September 19 to 25 this year.

Here is a list of tourist destinations offering half-priced tickets. (All prices listed are full price, before the discount is applied.) Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower (combo ticket for cruise tour and sightseeing) 上海东方明珠广播电视塔 Address: 1 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area Tickets: 279 yuan per adult (normal) Tel: 58792888 Shanghai Wild Animal Park 上海野生动物园 Address: 178 Nanliu Highway, Pudong New Area Tickets: 165 yuan per adult Tel: 58036000 Shanghai Natural History Museum 上海自然博物馆 Address: 510 Beijing Road W., Jing'an District Tickets: 30 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 12 yuan per student Tel: 62620280, 62620116 Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park 上海海昌海洋公园 Address: 166 Yinfei Road, Pudong New Area Ticekts: 399 yuan for one adult Tel: 50606666 88th Floor Sightseeing Hall of Shanghai Jinmao Tower 上海金茂大厦88层观光厅 Address: 88 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area Tickets: 120 yuan per adult, 60 yuan per child, 100 yuan per elderly citizen, 90 yuan per student Tel: 50475101 Shanghai Happy Valley 上海欢乐谷 Address: 888 Linhu Road, Sheshan, Songjiang District Tickets: 299 yuan per adult Tel: 4006688022

Shanghai Jinjiang Amusement Park 上海锦江乐园 Address: 201 Hongmei Road, Minhang District Tickets: 130 yuan per adult, 80 yuan per child, 80 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 54216858 Shanghai Ocean Aquarium 上海海洋水族馆 Address: 1388 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area Tickets: 160 yuan per adult, 110 yuan per child, 90 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 58779988 Dongping National Forest Park 东平国家森林公园 Address: 2188 Beiyan Road, Chongming District Tickets: 70 yuan per adult Tel: 962021 Shanghai Fengjing Old Town 上海枫泾古镇 Address: 8, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per elderly citizen, 25 yuan per student Tel: 57355555

Chinese Farmer Painting Village 中国农民画村 Address: No. 169, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Road, Fengjing Town, Jinshan District Tickets: 90 yuan plus Fengjing Ancient Town Tel: 57355555 Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园 Address: 3888 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Telephone: 37792288*800 Oriental Land 东方绿舟 Address: 6888 Huqingping Highway, Qingpu District Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 80 yuan for the sightseeing car package; 220 yuan for the honeycomb tower adventure combo ticket Tel: 59233000 Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 上海朱家角古镇 Address: 555 Kezhiyuan Road, Qingpu District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Tel: 59240077

Shanghai Gulf National Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园 Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road, Fengxian District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Tel: 57169696 Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园 Address: 1111 Longwu Road, Xuhui District Tickets: 30 yuan for the greenhouse in the south, 15 yuan for the greenhouse in the north, 7 yuan for the bonsai garden, and 7 yuan for the orchid room Tel: 54363369 Shanghai Sheshan National Forest Park 上海佘山国家森林公园 Address: 9258 Qingsong Road, Sheshan Town, Songjiang District Tickets: 10 yuan for Tianma Mountain Park, 6 yuan for Xiaokunshan Park Tel: 57657231 Shanghai Changfeng Ocean World 上海长风海洋世界 Address: Gate 4, Changfeng Park, 451 Daduhe Road, Putuo District Tickets: 200 yuan per adult, 150 yuan per child Tel: 4000988966 Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园 Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District Tickets: 40 yuan per adult Tel: 62109210

Madame Tussauds Shanghai 上海杜莎夫人蜡像馆 Address: 10th Floor, New World Commercial Building, No. 2-68 Nanjing Road W., Huangpu District Tickets: 210 yuan per adult Tel: 4000988966 Shanghai Film Park 上海影视乐园 Address: 4915 Beisong Highway, Chedun, Songjiang District Tickets: 80 yuan per adult Tel: 57600061 Shanghai Flower Port 上海鲜花港 Address: 2 Zhendong Road, Donghai Farm, Pudong New Area Tickets: 50 yuan per adult, 25 yuan per child, 25 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 58295858 China Maritime Museum 中国航海博物馆 Address: 197 Shengang Avenue, Lingang New City, Pudong New Area Tickets: 30 yuan per adult Tel: 68282191 Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park 上海月湖雕塑公园 Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road, Sheshan National Tourist Resort, Songjiang District Tickets: 100 yuan per adult Tel: 57798090 Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海宋庆龄故居纪念馆 Address: 1843 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District Tickets: 20 yuan per adult Tel: 64747183 Jiangnan Sanmin Cultural Village 江南三民文化村 Address: 2201 Linfeng Road, Chongming District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Tel: 59649406 Shanghai Tower Shanghai Top Observation Hall 上海中心上海之巅观光厅 Address: 501 Yincheng Middle Road, Pudong New Area Tickets: 180 yuan per adult Tel: 80370150 Shanghai Fangta Garden 上海方塔园 Address: 235 Zhongshan Road E., Songjiang District Tickets: 12 yuan per adult Tel: 57832621 Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古猗园 Address: 218 Huyi Road, Jiading District Tickets: 12 yuan per adult Tel: 59124916

Shanghai Daguan Garden 上海大观园 Address: 701 Jinshang Road, Qingpu District Tickets: 55 yuan per adult, 27 yuan per child, 27 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 59262089 Chongming Sea Flower Island Qianwei Village Scenic Spot 海上花岛(前卫村)景区 Address: Qianwei Ecological Village, Chongming District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Tel: 59649261 Shanghai Sun Yat-sen Former Residence Memorial Hall 上海孙中山故居纪念馆 Address: 7 Xiangshan Road, Huangpu District Tickets: 20 yuan per adult Tel: 53063361 Lego Land Discovery Center 上海乐高探索中心 Address: 2F, Units 227-232, Changfeng Joy City, 196 Daduhe Road, Putuo District Ticket: 215 yuan per adult Tel: 4000988966 Shanghai Oriental Geological Science Museum 上海东方地质科普馆 Address: 100 Zhenjiang Town Road, Zhuqiao, Pudong New Area Tickets: 80 yuan per adult Tel: 33934565 Gaojiazhuang Ecological Park 高家庄生态园 Address: 999, Gangdong Road, Gangxi Town, Chongming District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult, 30 yuan per child Tel: 59670788 Shanghai Film Museum 上海电影博物馆 Address: 595 Caoxi North Road, Xuhui District Tickets: 60 yuan per adult Telephone: 64268666 Shanghai Gucun Park 上海顾村公园 Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District Tickets: 20 yuan per adult, 10 yuan per student Tel: 56045199

Shanghai Youlong Stone Culture Science Museum 上海游龙石文化科普馆 Address: 20 Xinchun Road, Pudong New Area Ticket: 50 yuan per adult, 40 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 58949178 Shanghai Baoshan International Folk Art Exhibition Hall 上海宝山国际民间艺术博览馆 Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child Tel: 56042007 Shanghai Zui Bai Chi Park 上海醉白池公园 Address: 64 Renmin South Road, Songjiang District Ticket: 12 yuan per adult Tel: 67853551 Shanghai Natural Wild Insect Kingdom 上海大自然野生昆虫馆 Address: 1 Fenghe Road, Pudong New Area Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 78 yuan per child Tel: 58405921 World Expo Museum Special-Effect Cinema 上海世博会博物馆特效影院 Address: 2nd Floor, Visitor Service Center,Shanghai World Expo Museum, 818, Mengzi Road, Huangpu District Ticket: 50 yuan Tel: 23132818 Shanghai Jinshanzui Fishing Village 上海金山嘴渔村 Address: 6394 Huning Highway, ShanyangTown, Jinshan District Ticket: 40 yuan per adult Tel: 37216777

Shanghai Bi Hai Jin Sha Scenic Area 上海碧海金沙景区 Address: 6 Haihan Road, Fengxian District Ticket: 30 yuan per adult, 15 yuan per child, 15 yuan per elderly citizen Tel: 57127272 Shanghai Auto Museum 上海汽车博物馆 Address: 7565 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District Ticket: 60 yuan per adult Tel: 69550055 Chongming Lotus Flower Expo Park 崇明荷花博览园 Address: 367 Baohu Road, Chongming District Ticket: 35 yuan per adult Tel: 17717060505 Donglin Temple Scenic Area 东林寺景区 Address: 150 Donglin Street, Zhujing Town, Jinshan District Ticket: 30 yuan per adult Tel: 57314019 Shanghai Guanfu Museum 上海观复博物馆 Address: 37th Floor, Shanghai Center, 479 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area Ticket: 100 yuan per adult Tel: 61089988 Shanghai Shimao Dream City 世茂精灵之城主题乐园 Address: 5898 Chenhua Road, Songjiang District Ticket: 130 yuan per adult for Wonder Land Area Tel: 37690888 Nanxiang Tan Garden 南翔老街檀园 Address: 230 Jiefang Street, Jiading District Ticket: 22 yuan per adult Tel: 59125503 Dongtan Wetland Park 东滩湿地公园 Address: Dongwang Rd M., Chongming District Ticket: 50 yuan per adult between Tuesday and Friday, 80 yuan per adult on weekends Tel: 39367000 Peppa Pig World of Play 小猪佩奇的玩趣世界 Address: F3, LCM Zhihui Xuhui Plaza, Lane 2389 Zhangyang Road, Pudong New Area Ticket: 350 yuan (Happy Family Package {2 adult+1children}) (normal) Tel: 400988966 Hanxiang Water Garden 韩湘水博园 Address: 3805 Jiangchuan Road, Minhang District Ticket: 36 yuan per adult (normal) Tel: 54725611 Ink and Brush Museum 笔墨宫坊 Address: Building 16, Hesheng Tea Shore Creative Park, 1300 Jungong Road, Yangpu District Ticket: 98 yuan per adult, 82 yuan per child (normal) Tel: 51601812*8888

