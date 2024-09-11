Teachers in medical professions recognized on Teachers' Day

Medical professionals involved in education and cultivating talent are being honored in recognition of Teachers' Day on Tuesday.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine said its Xinglin Award is set to honor medical professionals younger than 45 and serving in the field of teaching, research and clinical practice.

So far, 100 medical professionals have received the award and most have become leading powers in medical education, research, practice and hospital management, said the school, which wants to build itself into a leading medical school at home and abroad and views talents as its foundation.

The Xinglin Award has become an incubator for excellent medical scholars and experts, the school said.

Dr Bu Jun, a specialist in cardiology, has been focused on the prevention and early diagnosis and treatment on ischemic cardiovascular disease. He was honored with the award due to a series of basic research and innovative clinical achievements in the field.

Dr Xie Jingyuan from Ruijin Hospital was honored for his long-term research on the genetic mechanisms of chronic kidney disease, which affects about a tenth of the adults in China. He has identified new genes causing the condition and developed a set of diagnosis, prognosis evaluation and new technologies, boosting China's capability in research and treatment.

The award also honors a high-quality teaching team, which has a professional and international viewpoint.

Tong Xuemei at the medical school's college of basic medical sciences said all teachers she met during her study are dedicated and she also inherits the teaching spirit in her job.

"I care about students' feedback very much and am eager to discuss with them and answer their questions. I always bring the latest information and theories to my class to encourage students to discuss and generate their interest and passion for medical research and exploration," she said. "It is the most satisfactory part of my job."