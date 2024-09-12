Fengxian works to become biomedicine hub in south Shanghai
Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District is working to become a key center for biomedicine innovation in South Shanghai by speeding up the commercialization of original scientific research in the biopharma industry.
The 2024 International Biopharma Symposium and Shanghai Oriental Beauty Valley Biomedicine Industry Congress opened in Fengxian on Thursday.
The event brought together over 200 experts, business leaders and innovators from more than 20 countries. The focus is on sharing cutting-edge research, fostering international cooperation and promoting the growth of the biopharma industry.
"Biomedicine is a critical area for global innovation, and Fengxian plays a major role in Shanghai's biopharma sector," said Li Jianing, the director of Fengxian. He highlighted the district's commitment to creating an innovation-friendly environment and attracting international talent.
Fengxian continues to strengthen its biopharma ecosystem through partnerships and investment. The district aims to position itself as a hub for advanced biopharma technologies and attract top global talent, Li said.
The symposium featured keynote speeches and high-level discussions on the latest trends in biomedicine. Among the speakers was Professor Adel K. El-Naggar from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. He praised the event as a platform for bringing research and market needs together to drive the industry forward.
Industry experts engaged in discussions on innovation, regulation, and global cooperation. They stressed that while the global biopharma industry faces challenges, there are still significant opportunities for growth and innovation.
The three-day event will include project presentations and investment discussions. Researchers will present 20 biomedicine projects, with some focusing on cutting-edge fields including cell therapy, gene therapy and AI diagnostics.