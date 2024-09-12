Fengxian works to become biomedicine hub in south Shanghai

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District is working to become a key center for biomedicine innovation in South Shanghai by speeding up the commercialization of original scientific research in the biopharma industry.

The 2024 International Biopharma Symposium and Shanghai Oriental Beauty Valley Biomedicine Industry Congress opened in Fengxian on Thursday.

The event brought together over 200 experts, business leaders and innovators from more than 20 countries. The focus is on sharing cutting-edge research, fostering international cooperation and promoting the growth of the biopharma industry.

"Biomedicine is a critical area for global innovation, and Fengxian plays a major role in Shanghai's biopharma sector," said Li Jianing, the director of Fengxian. He highlighted the district's commitment to creating an innovation-friendly environment and attracting international talent.