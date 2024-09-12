Shanghai the shining star in international light festival

The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is scheduled from September 19 through October 18, with its main venue at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District.

A monthlong dazzling visual feast will be presented in the city from September 19, featuring about 100 activities. The 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival is scheduled to run through October 18. With the theme of "Travel in Light – Exploring the Realm of Time and Space, Blooming the Beauty of Light and Shadow," the festival sets up its main venue at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District, with 12 sub-venues across Shanghai. At the exhibition center, themed activities such as architectural projection shows and the release of the first light and shadow map of Shanghai will be held between September 19 and 27.

"The architectural projection shows fully explore the features of the neoclassical architecture of the exhibition center, transforming architectural components into carriers of images to perform works created by domestic and international light and shadow art experts," said Deng Jianping, director of the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, on Thursday. The immersive naked-eye 3D dome projection show will immerse audience in the vast ocean, the stage of Chinese culture essence, and boundless space. The architectural projection show interprets the "energy of light" on the south facade and corridors of the building. It uses dazzling colors, combined with architectural details, to interpret the story of a light and shadow AI robot, who takes the illusion of light as its body and art as its color, inspiring people's exploration and pursuit of light art, innovating and expanding the city's vitality "color palette," and striving for a perfect integration of culture and technology.

The works of the projection shows come from artists of various countries, including six architectural projection show pieces selected from a global collection. The light and shadow art installation exhibition pools top global light artists' designs, with both artistic and interactive works. During the collection process of the exhibition, organizers received 213 light and shadow art installation proposals from 12 countries and regions around the world. The selection and arrangement of exhibits have fully considered the interactive experience of citizens and tourists. Works such as "Star Ring" will stimulate imaginations to thinking about time, space, technology, and nature. Nearly 200 light and shadow shows will be performed at 53 locations in 12 sub-venues, including immersive architectural projection shows, water curtain shows, naked-eye 3D shows, and laser shows.

