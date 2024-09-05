Mid-Autumn Festival events offer something for everyone
With the Mid-Autumn Festival just around the corner, it's time to start planning how you'll celebrate this traditional holiday in Shanghai.
From mesmerizing light shows to vibrant cultural performances, Shanghai has an exciting lineup of events to help everybody experience the magic of this time of year.
Whether you're looking for a unique artistic experience, a family-friendly outing, or an opportunity to explore the city's rich cultural heritage, there's something for everyone.
Here are some of the events that you should not miss:
1. Yuyuan Garden: "Mid-Autumn Moon Goddess Parade"
Experience the upgraded "Mid-Autumn Moon Goddess Parade" at Yuyuan Garden. The event brings ancient Mid-Autumn traditions to life with immersive experiences inspired by the mythical stories from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas." Enjoy a mesmerizing light show, dreamlike lantern installations, and various interactive activities, making it a magical celebration.
Date: September 6-26
Venue: Yuyuan Garden
Address: 265 Fangbang Road M.
2. The Inlet: "Lunar Light – East Meets West"
The "Lunar Light – East Meets West" Lantern Festival at The Inlet presents a creative interpretation of the full moon from both Eastern and Western perspectives. Discover eight giant adorable rabbit lanterns scattered throughout the century-old alleyways, complemented by vibrant Shanghai-style lanterns.
Date: Through October 20
Venue: The Inlet
Address: Intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road
3. Panlong Tiandi: "Moonlit Night at Panlong"
Panlong Tiandi's "Moonlit Night" event offers a 12-day cultural extravaganza with over 90 performances, a four-day street light festival, and more than 50 workshops. Highlights include unique Chinese-style lantern installations by paper sculptors and a traditional paper lantern display created by a Foshan master.
Date: Through September 17
Venue: Panlong Tiandi
Address: 8 Panding Road
4. Pujiang Country Park: "Miracle Garden Night Light Show"
The "Miracle Garden Night Light Show" kicks off this September at Pujiang Country Park, offering a 430,000-square-meter space with over 15 light installations, 3 intangible cultural heritage spectacles, and immersive multimedia light shows.
Date: Through October 27
Venue: Pujiang Country Park
Address: No. 8, Lane 2578 Puxing Highway
5. Xuhui District: Tang Dynasty Mid-Autumn Fair
Part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, this year's Tang Dynasty Mid-Autumn Fair expands to multiple addresses across Xuhui District, featuring intangible cultural heritage displays, festive performances, markets and more.
Date: September 15-17
Address: Guilin Park, Longhua area, Xujiahui, Xuhui Riverside
6. Jinshan City Beach: "Moon Rising Over the Sea"
The Jinshan City Beach presents the "Moon Rising Over the Sea" themed event with three main zones: a "Moon Exploration" light installation area, an iron flower heritage display area, and a "Moonlight Stage" for performances.
Date: September 15-17
Venue: Jinshan City Beach
Address: 7555 Shanghai-Hangzhou Highway
7. Shanghai Exhibition Center: Light Shows
Four light shows will be staged at Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District between September 21 and 27 as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, presenting a spectacular visual feast.
The light extravaganza, including an architectural projection show and a dome show, is scheduled at various time slots daily both indoors and outdoors. The festival will continue across multiple venues until October 18.
Date: September 21-27
Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center
Address: 1000 Yan'an Road M.
If you're looking to explore further, consider visiting nearby Wuzhen, an ancient water town in Zhejiang Province, which will host the "Wuzhen Mid-Autumn Festival" from September 15 to 17. It will feature traditional customs and visitors can experience a unique blend of ancient rituals and scenic beauty. Activities include the "Lotus Lantern Prayer," allowing visitors to float lanterns with personal prayers on the river, connecting past traditions with modern festivities.
Whether you're drawn to the bright lights of a lantern festival or the rich traditions of Chinese culture, these events promise an unforgettable celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.
So mark your calendar, gather your friends and family, and head out to enjoy the festivities under the full moon. Don't miss out on the chance to create cherished memories while experiencing the joy and warmth of one of China's most beloved holidays.