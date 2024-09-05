Mid-Autumn Festival events offer something for everyone

From mesmerizing light shows to vibrant cultural performances, Shanghai has an exciting lineup of events to help you experience the full magic of this special time of year.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival just around the corner, it's time to start planning how you'll celebrate this traditional holiday in Shanghai. From mesmerizing light shows to vibrant cultural performances, Shanghai has an exciting lineup of events to help everybody experience the magic of this time of year. Whether you're looking for a unique artistic experience, a family-friendly outing, or an opportunity to explore the city's rich cultural heritage, there's something for everyone. Here are some of the events that you should not miss:

1. Yuyuan Garden: "Mid-Autumn Moon Goddess Parade" Experience the upgraded "Mid-Autumn Moon Goddess Parade" at Yuyuan Garden. The event brings ancient Mid-Autumn traditions to life with immersive experiences inspired by the mythical stories from the "Classic of Mountains and Seas." Enjoy a mesmerizing light show, dreamlike lantern installations, and various interactive activities, making it a magical celebration.

Date: September 6-26 Venue: Yuyuan Garden Address: 265 Fangbang Road M.

2. The Inlet: "Lunar Light – East Meets West" The "Lunar Light – East Meets West" Lantern Festival at The Inlet presents a creative interpretation of the full moon from both Eastern and Western perspectives. Discover eight giant adorable rabbit lanterns scattered throughout the century-old alleyways, complemented by vibrant Shanghai-style lanterns.

Date: Through October 20 Venue: The Inlet Address: Intersection of Sichuan Road N. and Wujin Road

3. Panlong Tiandi: "Moonlit Night at Panlong" Panlong Tiandi's "Moonlit Night" event offers a 12-day cultural extravaganza with over 90 performances, a four-day street light festival, and more than 50 workshops. Highlights include unique Chinese-style lantern installations by paper sculptors and a traditional paper lantern display created by a Foshan master.

Date: Through September 17 Venue: Panlong Tiandi Address: 8 Panding Road

4. Pujiang Country Park: "Miracle Garden Night Light Show" The "Miracle Garden Night Light Show" kicks off this September at Pujiang Country Park, offering a 430,000-square-meter space with over 15 light installations, 3 intangible cultural heritage spectacles, and immersive multimedia light shows.

Date: Through October 27 Venue: Pujiang Country Park Address: No. 8, Lane 2578 Puxing Highway

5. Xuhui District: Tang Dynasty Mid-Autumn Fair Part of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, this year's Tang Dynasty Mid-Autumn Fair expands to multiple addresses across Xuhui District, featuring intangible cultural heritage displays, festive performances, markets and more.

Date: September 15-17 Address: Guilin Park, Longhua area, Xujiahui, Xuhui Riverside

6. Jinshan City Beach: "Moon Rising Over the Sea" The Jinshan City Beach presents the "Moon Rising Over the Sea" themed event with three main zones: a "Moon Exploration" light installation area, an iron flower heritage display area, and a "Moonlight Stage" for performances.

Date: September 15-17 Venue: Jinshan City Beach Address: 7555 Shanghai-Hangzhou Highway

7. Shanghai Exhibition Center: Light Shows Four light shows will be staged at Shanghai Exhibition Center in Jing'an District between September 21 and 27 as part of the 2024 Shanghai International Light Festival, presenting a spectacular visual feast. The light extravaganza, including an architectural projection show and a dome show, is scheduled at various time slots daily both indoors and outdoors. The festival will continue across multiple venues until October 18. Date: September 21-27 Venue: Shanghai Exhibition Center Address: 1000 Yan'an Road M.