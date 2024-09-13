﻿
News / Metro

Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region presenting a cultural feast in Shanghai to include intangible heritage performances and a cultural and creative exhibition.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival
Ti Gong

Students from Sakya took a cruise tour on Huangpu River on Thursday.

Sakya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is presenting a cultural feast in Shanghai as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

It will include intangible cultural heritage performances and a cultural and creative exhibition.

This Sunday, a bazaar at the Touch Mall in Xuhui District will take visitors on a journey to the snowy plateau.

The "Millennium Sakya · Endless Vitality in Shanghai" Sakya Culture and Tourism Fair will feature intangible cultural heritage song and dance performances, cultural and creative displays, Tibetan incense, Thangka painting DIY, and Tibetan costume experiences, to immerse Shanghai citizens and tourists in the beauty of Sakya.

Meanwhile, art troupes from Sakya will perform on September 16 and 17 for the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) Mid-Autumn Fair.

A classic festival activity, this year's fair will expand to multiple locations across Xuhui, featuring displays, performances, markets and more, at Guilin Park, the Longhua area, Xujiahui, and Xuhui Riverside.

Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival
Ti Gong

A performance onboard the Huangpu River cruise.

The Sakya Monastery is opening free to tourists through the end of this year in celebration of the tourism festival.

On Thursday night, teachers and students from the Sakya Student Art Troupe staged a performance with Tibetan flavors in Shanghai, interweaving modernity and tradition by the Huangpu River. The ancient rhythms of Sakya take audiences on a journey of mystery and art integration.

Murals, scriptures, Buddha statues, porcelain, and other treasures that still shine through a thousand years in Sakya Monastery, as well as Tibetan intangible cultural heritage such as Thangka, Tibetan incense and silverware, were introduced during the event hosted by the Sakya County Government and co-hosted by China's global travel service provider Trip.com.

Sakya is representative of ancient Tibetan culture. It is an important stop for tourists traveling to Tibet due to its history and culture, the mysterious Sakya Monastery, traditional folk art, magical folklore, and breathtaking beauty.

The Sakya Monastery, which enjoys almost the same fame as the Dunhuang Grottoes for its large collection of Buddhist scriptures, valuable porcelain, and vivid murals, has a history of over 900 years.



Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival

Students from Sakya perform onboard the cruise.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu River
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Huangpu
Guilin Park
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     