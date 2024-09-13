Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival

Sakya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is presenting a cultural feast in Shanghai as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.

It will include intangible cultural heritage performances and a cultural and creative exhibition.



This Sunday, a bazaar at the Touch Mall in Xuhui District will take visitors on a journey to the snowy plateau.

The "Millennium Sakya · Endless Vitality in Shanghai" Sakya Culture and Tourism Fair will feature intangible cultural heritage song and dance performances, cultural and creative displays, Tibetan incense, Thangka painting DIY, and Tibetan costume experiences, to immerse Shanghai citizens and tourists in the beauty of Sakya.

Meanwhile, art troupes from Sakya will perform on September 16 and 17 for the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) Mid-Autumn Fair.

A classic festival activity, this year's fair will expand to multiple locations across Xuhui, featuring displays, performances, markets and more, at Guilin Park, the Longhua area, Xujiahui, and Xuhui Riverside.