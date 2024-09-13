Sakya reveals its wonders for Shanghai tourism festival
Sakya County in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is presenting a cultural feast in Shanghai as part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival.
It will include intangible cultural heritage performances and a cultural and creative exhibition.
This Sunday, a bazaar at the Touch Mall in Xuhui District will take visitors on a journey to the snowy plateau.
The "Millennium Sakya · Endless Vitality in Shanghai" Sakya Culture and Tourism Fair will feature intangible cultural heritage song and dance performances, cultural and creative displays, Tibetan incense, Thangka painting DIY, and Tibetan costume experiences, to immerse Shanghai citizens and tourists in the beauty of Sakya.
Meanwhile, art troupes from Sakya will perform on September 16 and 17 for the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) Mid-Autumn Fair.
A classic festival activity, this year's fair will expand to multiple locations across Xuhui, featuring displays, performances, markets and more, at Guilin Park, the Longhua area, Xujiahui, and Xuhui Riverside.
The Sakya Monastery is opening free to tourists through the end of this year in celebration of the tourism festival.
On Thursday night, teachers and students from the Sakya Student Art Troupe staged a performance with Tibetan flavors in Shanghai, interweaving modernity and tradition by the Huangpu River. The ancient rhythms of Sakya take audiences on a journey of mystery and art integration.
Murals, scriptures, Buddha statues, porcelain, and other treasures that still shine through a thousand years in Sakya Monastery, as well as Tibetan intangible cultural heritage such as Thangka, Tibetan incense and silverware, were introduced during the event hosted by the Sakya County Government and co-hosted by China's global travel service provider Trip.com.
Sakya is representative of ancient Tibetan culture. It is an important stop for tourists traveling to Tibet due to its history and culture, the mysterious Sakya Monastery, traditional folk art, magical folklore, and breathtaking beauty.
The Sakya Monastery, which enjoys almost the same fame as the Dunhuang Grottoes for its large collection of Buddhist scriptures, valuable porcelain, and vivid murals, has a history of over 900 years.