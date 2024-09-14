City's backyard garden in full bloom for visitors

Dafeng District in Yancheng City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, launched its 2024 Holland Flower Park lily culture and tourism activities in Shanghai on Friday.

Dafeng District in Yancheng City, neighboring Jiangsu Province, launched its 2024 Holland Flower Park lily culture and tourism activities in Shanghai on Friday. About 3 million lilies of more than 180 varieties are in full bloom at the park, a landmark attraction of Dafeng. Meanwhile, an immersive performance "Unique Love – Land of Dramas" directed by famous stage director Wang Chaoge invites audiences to discuss the topic of "love" together.

There are also a variety of characteristic activities such as the flower dream tour, Starry Sky Music Festival, hairpin flower garden party, and lily food lifestyle market that promise a dazzling and fun experience.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the Yeludang conservation area, an excellent place for stargazing with charming wetland scenery, will wow tourists with a garden party that features a moon reading event, canoing, seafood and camping, and moon viewing and stargazing experiences. Dafeng is known as a "backyard garden" for tourists from Shanghai and has a deep bond with the city. More than 50 years ago, Shanghai zhiqing (intellectual youth) participated in farm construction projects in Yancheng's intertidal zones and many of them now consider Dafeng their second home.

Dafeng boasts an array of tourist attractions with Holland Flower Park, Chinese Milu Park, and Yeludang some of the most representative. During the golden autumn tourism season, Dafeng is estimated to attract about 1.2 million tourist visits from the Yangtze River Delta region. Dafeng has prepared a dazzling float that will present a parade with other 24 floats during the opening ceremony of 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival on Saturday night.

