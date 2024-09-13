Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy

Shanghai's Hongkou District launched a new nightlife promotion campaign at Ruihong Tiandi's Hall of the Moon on Thursday as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The site will offer themed entertainment under the slogan "Enjoy to the Full," targeting young people. The initiative aims to boost the local economy by expanding nightlife options.

With rising pressures on young people, the campaign aims to meet the demand by creating a diverse, entertainment-filled environment for Shanghai's youth.

The concept integrates cultural, recreational, and social experiences, offering a "one-stop" night entertainment experience. The district government said it aims to energize the local economy by attracting more consumers to spend their leisure time in the area at night.