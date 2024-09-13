Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy
Shanghai's Hongkou District launched a new nightlife promotion campaign at Ruihong Tiandi's Hall of the Moon on Thursday as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.
The site will offer themed entertainment under the slogan "Enjoy to the Full," targeting young people. The initiative aims to boost the local economy by expanding nightlife options.
With rising pressures on young people, the campaign aims to meet the demand by creating a diverse, entertainment-filled environment for Shanghai's youth.
The concept integrates cultural, recreational, and social experiences, offering a "one-stop" night entertainment experience. The district government said it aims to energize the local economy by attracting more consumers to spend their leisure time in the area at night.
The move is part of a broader strategy to boost the city's nighttime economy and cater to new consumption patterns.
The Hongkou venue will feature art events, performances, and immersive activities, including a micro-travel market and a series of live shows.
It offers a range of wellness services, including foot massage, spas, and personalized treatments. It also features pet-friendly spaces, including photography studios and shops catering to exotic pets.
Recreational options include themed karaoke rooms, fitness centers, basketball courts, and a new Decathlon sports store.
The complex has also been revamped to create a garden-style nightlife hub. The redesign preserves original art, sculptures, and greenery while adding themed social spaces and outdoor dining. It breaks down the indoor-outdoor divide, enhancing the flexibility of night-time venues.