﻿
News / Metro

Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  04:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
District's launch of a new nightlife promotion campaign aimed at young people at Ruihong Tiandi's Hall of the Moon on Thursday is part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  04:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy
Ti Gong

The new nightlife promotion campaign at Ruihong Tiandi's Hall of the Moon attracts a large number of customers.

Shanghai's Hongkou District launched a new nightlife promotion campaign at Ruihong Tiandi's Hall of the Moon on Thursday as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival.

The site will offer themed entertainment under the slogan "Enjoy to the Full," targeting young people. The initiative aims to boost the local economy by expanding nightlife options.

With rising pressures on young people, the campaign aims to meet the demand by creating a diverse, entertainment-filled environment for Shanghai's youth.

The concept integrates cultural, recreational, and social experiences, offering a "one-stop" night entertainment experience. The district government said it aims to energize the local economy by attracting more consumers to spend their leisure time in the area at night.

Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy
Ti Gong

Some innovative art installations are designed to help young people relieve their stress.

The move is part of a broader strategy to boost the city's nighttime economy and cater to new consumption patterns.

The Hongkou venue will feature art events, performances, and immersive activities, including a micro-travel market and a series of live shows.

It offers a range of wellness services, including foot massage, spas, and personalized treatments. It also features pet-friendly spaces, including photography studios and shops catering to exotic pets.

Recreational options include themed karaoke rooms, fitness centers, basketball courts, and a new Decathlon sports store.

The complex has also been revamped to create a garden-style nightlife hub. The redesign preserves original art, sculptures, and greenery while adding themed social spaces and outdoor dining. It breaks down the indoor-outdoor divide, enhancing the flexibility of night-time venues.

Hongkou launches new nightlife hub to boost economy
Ti Gong

Customers watch movies while enjoying alfresco dining at the Hall of the Moon.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Decathlon
Hongkou
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     