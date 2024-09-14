Building blocks for LEGOLAND are in place

The much-anticipated LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort is scheduled to open in Jinshan District in 2025.

The much-anticipated LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort is scheduled to open in Jinshan District in 2025, with testing of the rides and show set equipment scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. The resort operator unveiled the timetable during the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, which raised its curtain on Saturday night. Construction of the resort is progressing at full speed and all civil engineering work has now been completed. The core buildings' main structure has been topped-off, including key landmarks of LEGOLAND Creative World, LEGO Monkie Kid, LEGO Castle, and LEGOLAND Hotel.

Ti Gong

With the interior and exterior work in full swing, the installation of core ride facilities of the theme park has started. The next step will involve the installation of show set equipment; and in the fourth quarter, testing of the rides and show set equipment will begin. The Merlin Entertainments international IP-themed park debuted at the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, leading the opening ceremony parade with its customized LEGOLAND themed float. The float was built out of LEGO bricks enlarged 25 times and was carefully designed for the Shanghai Tourism Festival. Alongside the themed float, four iconic LEGO characters together with 50 dancers, presented a vibrant and spectacular performance filled with fun, creativity and unlimited imagination.

Ti Gong

"We feel excited and honoured to participate in the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival and be the leading float in the parade," said John Ussher, senior divisional director of LEGOLAND Developments. "LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will, from next year, enrich the business of local cultural tourism industry and provide more diversified travel options for tourists in the Yangtze River Delta region." By organically integrating classic attractions that will make up part of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort such as The Dragon Coaster, Driving School, CITY Airport, the float offers the audience a sneak peek at the highlights of the resort, unleashing unlimited creativity and imagination. The iconic character DADA created specifically for LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort made its public debut on the themed float. Together with classic characters of Jester, Mike and Amy, they will showcase the vibrant spirit of playful exploration.

Ti Gong

The front of the float features the first LEGO brand created IP inspired by traditional Chinese story, LEGO Monkie Kid. The character will also appear in the "LEGO Monkie Kid" themed area at LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort, conveying courage, and friendship, and fostering kids' imagination and creativity. At the tail of the float stands a palm tree representing the LEGOLAND Hotel, highlighting the resort's comprehensive offerings as an overnight destination. In addition, the family boat ride installation on the float symbolizes the unique boat experience with the characteristics of Jiangnan watertowns of the Yangtze River Delta region in LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort. At the opening ceremony, performers dressed in distinctive costumes danced and twirled alongside Mike and Amy, exuding enthusiasm and delivering a feast for both the eyes and ears, immersed the audience in a world of unlimited imagination. Throughout the festival, the themed float will also appear in the core business areas across Shanghai. Located in Fengjing Town, Jinshan District, the resort is a comprehensive tourist destination specifically designed for families with children aged between two and 12, featuring eight LEGO themed lands and a LEGO themed hotel. It will offer more than 75 interactive rides, exciting shows and attractions that let kids and adults play and grow together.