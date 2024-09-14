News / Metro

Healthy outlook for education and expert help

A week-long health education campaign has been a success, with easier and more innovative access to health education, medical facilities and experts,
A week-long health education campaign in Shanghai has been a success, with easier and more innovative access to health education, medical facilities and experts offered to local residents and even expatriates.

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital launched an educational event to distribute its self-designed cartoon book on dental disease prevention and control and offer free medical consultation on dental diseases at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Local residents and visitors from home and abroad were very eager to consult experts on knowledge of dental health.

Ti Gong

An expatriate consults a doctor from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital on dental knowledge during a health promotion event.

To boost the effects of health education, the medical field need more high-quality, innovative and interesting works and enhanced talent cultivation, experts told a rehabilitation promotion event.

The event saluted the winners of a competition to promote knowledge and awareness of rehabilitation by creative and interesting methods.

The Chinese Association of Rehabilitation Medicine honored 163 domestic medical facilities, universities, research institutes and social organizations as education centers which widely promoted public awareness of rehabilitation.

Local experts gave lectures on children's rehabilitation, brain science, artificial intelligence, neurological rehabilitation, elderly rehabilitation, disability prevention and control, as well as skills on scientific education during the event in Shanghai.

Wu Tao, president of Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences, one of the education centers, said the university will achieve a coordinated development of scientific innovation and promotion through interdisciplinary integration and intelligent medicine. It has recently unveiled the nation's first educational museum on rehabilitation.

Ti Gong

Chinese Association of Rehabilitation Medicine award winners.

Community is always a major field of health education, and more cozy and resident-centered events are organized in the week to enhance health care and service for people near them home.

Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center said it had prolonged its outpatient service to 8am and weekends to assist residents.

With the arrival of Mid-Autumn Day on Tuesday, the center organized a special evening to invite its staff, night service patients and nearby residents to a concert to enjoy traditional Chinese festival and folk music.

"General practitioners at neighborhood health center are not only doctors but also friends to the residents," said Jin Ying, president of the health center, the nation's first community-level clinic to be incorporated into the commercial insurance system.

"We want to promote health education and better doctor-patient relationships through such events."

Ti Gong

A Mid-Autumn concert at Dapuqiao Neighborhood Health Center.

Medical staff, night service patients and nearby residents enjoy the concert.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
