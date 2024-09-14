Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students

A local doctor was among four people awarded the Medal of the Republic, which was announced after President Xi Jinping on Friday signed a presidential order.

A local doctor was among four people awarded the Medal of the Republic, which was announced after President Xi Jinping on Friday signed a presidential order. The order came after the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, voted to adopt a decision to award national medals and national honorary titles to 15 individuals for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Dr Wang Zhenyi, who will have his 100th anniversary in November, is renowned for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia by discovering a new use for an existing medicine which literally made the disease the first curable form of leukemia.

In late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL and then further developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL, raising the five-year survival of the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent. To benefit his patients, Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly. The therapy was adopted by doctors overseas with very positive results. Wang's spirits and achievements was also highlighted on Friday at the new semester opening ceremony of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, where Wang served as director. Medical students dedicated themselves to service. A stage play telling the story of Dr Wang Zhenyi was shown for the new medical students to promote Wang's spirit of chasing excellence and indifference to fame and wealth.

Many medical students said they are touched by Wang's experience and moved by school officials' encouragement. "'To Cure Sometimes.To Relieve Often.To Comfort Always' repeats in my mind while wearing the white uniform," said Yang Ziyue, a new student majoring in clinical medicine. "Though there is long way for me to become a qualified and excellent doctor, the wish of becoming a doctor with warm and caring heart is the first lesson I have learned today. I will try my best to study and develop in the medical school." The other medal winners are Wang Yongzhi, a missile and rocket expert and a pioneer of China's manned space program, Li Zhensheng, an expert in wheat breeding, and Huang Zongde, a war veteran.