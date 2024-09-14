News / Metro

Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
A local doctor was among four people awarded the Medal of the Republic, which was announced after President Xi Jinping on Friday signed a presidential order.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-09-14       0
Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students
Ti Gong

Students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine swear an oath at the opening of the new semester on Friday.

A local doctor was among four people awarded the Medal of the Republic, which was announced after President Xi Jinping on Friday signed a presidential order.

The order came after the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, voted to adopt a decision to award national medals and national honorary titles to 15 individuals for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Dr Wang Zhenyi, who will have his 100th anniversary in November, is renowned for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia by discovering a new use for an existing medicine which literally made the disease the first curable form of leukemia.

Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students
Ti Gong

Wang Zhenyi celebrates 75 years of medical practice and education as well as his 99th anniversary with his students last year.

In late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL and then further developed an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL, raising the five-year survival of the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent.

To benefit his patients, Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly. The therapy was adopted by doctors overseas with very positive results.

Wang's spirits and achievements was also highlighted on Friday at the new semester opening ceremony of Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, where Wang served as director.

Medical students dedicated themselves to service.

A stage play telling the story of Dr Wang Zhenyi was shown for the new medical students to promote Wang's spirit of chasing excellence and indifference to fame and wealth.

Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students

Former APL patient Bernadette Giandomenico's thank you letter to Wang for his treatment.

Many medical students said they are touched by Wang's experience and moved by school officials' encouragement.

"'To Cure Sometimes.To Relieve Often.To Comfort Always' repeats in my mind while wearing the white uniform," said Yang Ziyue, a new student majoring in clinical medicine.

"Though there is long way for me to become a qualified and excellent doctor, the wish of becoming a doctor with warm and caring heart is the first lesson I have learned today. I will try my best to study and develop in the medical school."

The other medal winners are Wang Yongzhi, a missile and rocket expert and a pioneer of China's manned space program, Li Zhensheng, an expert in wheat breeding, and Huang Zongde, a war veteran.

Award winner Dr Wang Zhenyi a role model for students
Ti Gong

A stage play telling the story of Dr Wang Zhenyi.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     