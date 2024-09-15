Landscape lights off, parks closed, hazards cleared

All landscape lighting across Shanghai has been switched off for Sunday and Monday as precautionary measures against typhoon Bebinca, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau has announced.

The typhoon alert has been upgraded to orange, the second highest level in the four-color weather warning system.

A large number of parks across Shanghai have been temporarily closed.

From 2pm on Sunday, the Heping, Luxun, Quyang, Sichuan Rd N., Jiangwan, Liangcheng, Caihongwan, Huoshan, Aisi Children's, and Kunshan parks in Hongkou District had been shut down with reopening times yet to be announced.

All the 53 parks in Minhang District have been closed since noon Sunday.

Shanghai Wild Animal Park and Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area will be closed from 5pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the city's greenery and public sanitation workers have increased efforts to clear withered tree branches and garbage, and check drainage outlets to eliminate potential hazards.