Dragon boat race attracts teams from all over world

With 36 dragon boats darting like arrows, the final of the 13th Shanghai International Chinese Dragon Boat Invitational Tournament was held in Zhujiajiao Town of Qingpu District on Saturday. Chinese dragon boat teams from all over the world competed. The rowers, dressed in uniforms, were in high spirits, ready to vie on Dianpu River in Zhujiajiao Town.

After the whistle blew, boats dashed out like arrows, with white waves surging on the lake surface, and each team was full of vigor, just like a dragon overturning the river. In an instant, with splashing waves and fluttering dragon flags, they rushed to the finishing line amidst the sound of gongs and drums, and deafening cheers of viewers on the bank, outlining a vivid image of unity and striving for the best. The competition running between September 11 and 15 attracted nearly 700 athletes from 17 countries and regions.

After a gap of five years, Xu Min from the Canadian Descendants of the Dragon Boat was back in Shanghai to participate in the race. The team was established in 2016 in Montreal, composed entirely of dragon boat sports enthusiasts. "I feel great to be home for the event," said Xu. "When the dragon boat is rowed, you can feel the team members working together with the same rhythm and moving forward, which is a great feeling of riding the wind and breaking the waves." "Montreal holds a dragon boat cultural festival every year, attracting dragon boat teams from the Chinese community and organizations to participate. Canadians have also shown great interest in dragon boat sports, often watching our training, and many locals inquired about how to join the dragon boat team

After fierce competition, the teams from Spain and Russia topped the tournament.

This year marks the Year of the Dragon based on Chinese zodiac, and dragon boat racing carries the rich cultural connotations and spiritual implications of the Chinese nation. As one of the hometowns of Chinese dragon boats, Qingpu has a unique water culture.

