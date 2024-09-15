Integrated training for orthopedics begins

Local outstanding young orthopedic professionals will have the chance to receive high-end overseas training under a new integrated orthopedic research and talent cultivation program.

In addition to boosting training, the program will also advance the integration of bone disease study with multiple aspects such as stem cell and new device development and innovation, according to the National Center for Orthopedics in Shanghai.

By teaming up with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, the center will enhance high-end orthopedic doctor training, which includes clinical medicine, medical research, academic exchange and international cooperation.

"We want to step up the cultivation of integrated and innovative orthopedic professionals with international views, who will lead the development of the major," Dr Zhang Changqing, president of the center at Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital told the first integrated orthopedics meeting.

Moreover, an academic exchange platform consisting of academicians and top experts will be established as well as speeding up the introduction of laboratory achievement into products with clinical application.