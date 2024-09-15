City to brace the strongest typhoon in 75 years

Typhoon Bebinca will probably be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Shanghai since 1949, according to Shanghai's meteorological authorities.

It is expected to make landfall between the Pudong New Area, and Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, between midnight and morning on Monday, with the intensity of a typhoon or a strong typhoon.

Between 1949 and 2023, a total of 10 typhoons made landfall in Shanghai, most of which were at the level of a severe tropical storm when they hit the city.

As safety precautions, the city's two airports, Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao Airport, have cancelled all flights after 8pm on Sunday.

The Shanghai Airport (Group) Co said it will release flight adjustments for both airports in a timely manner based on the impact of the typhoon. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and arrange their travel plans accordingly.

Meanwhile, some of the city's Metro lines will be fully halted from their operation time on Monday. The list includes Metro Line 3, 5, 16, 17, as well as Pujiang Line and the maglev.

The ground and elevated section of Metro Line 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be halted for operation as well on Monday.

All the ferry services in Shanghai will be suspended from 10pm on Sunday and through Monday and their resumption time will depend on the impact of Bebinca.

All parks across Shanghai have been closed since 5pm on Sunday and their reopening time is yet to be decided based on the real impact of typhoon Bebinca, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The bureau has reminded residents and tourists not to stay at greenery areas and parks and take precautions.