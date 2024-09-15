City eye health education program goes nationwide

Since being online over this weekend, the show has had 1.02 million views and 11.18 million likes, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The program, launched by the local health and education authority and Yangtze River Deal eye disease prevention and control alliance, is an interesting and easy-to-understand show educating students and parents.

Eye protection and myopia prevention and control is the focus of a scientific education program for students and parents offered at the beginning of this new semester.

Eye health among children and minors is always an important public health issue in China. According to the World Health Organization, China is the country with the highest incidence of myopia among children and minors.



The incidence of myopia among Chinese children and minors is 51.9 percent, while more than 70 million suffer from severe myopia.

Zhang Hao, vice director of Shanghai Health Commission, said the program has received very good response and helped enhance public awareness of myopia prevention and control.

The city's health and education authorities have teamed up to introduce measures such as improving lighting in classrooms, installing more appropriate desks and chairs, and arranging more outdoor physical education courses.

Dr Xu Wei from Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center introduced myopia knowledge through holographic laser projection and interactive tools in the program to vividly explain the theories of myopia and proper measures on myopia prevention and control.

This program on eye health education is a charity event initiated by the center in 2020, since when it has been inviting top experts and Olympic champions to provide students interesting courses on the importance of eye protection and proper sports.

Since 2022, the program has been introduced to the Yangtze River Delta region and will be promoted all over the nation this semester.