Public services gradually resume after Typhoon Bebinca

Shanghai's public transportation services gradually resumed on Monday afternoon as Typhoon Bebinca moved away from the city.

The two city airports resumed operations around 2pm as well as shuttle bus services to airports.

The first inbound flight arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:43pm, and the first flight arrived at Hongqiao Airport at 2:11pm. Both Pudong and Hongqiao airports' first departure flights were scheduled to take off after 3pm, the Shanghai Airport (Group) Co said.

Part of the city's Metro services resumed operation after 2:30pm, including the elevated parts of lines 2, 7, 8, and 9, as well as the Pujiang Line and the maglev, according to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.