News / Metro

Public services gradually resume after Typhoon Bebinca

  15:50 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau workers clean up downed trees and debris spread during the typhoon, which moved away from the city on Monday afternoon.
Public services gradually resume after Typhoon Bebinca
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai's public transportation services gradually resumed on Monday afternoon as Typhoon Bebinca moved away from the city.

The two city airports resumed operations around 2pm as well as shuttle bus services to airports.

The first inbound flight arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 1:43pm, and the first flight arrived at Hongqiao Airport at 2:11pm. Both Pudong and Hongqiao airports' first departure flights were scheduled to take off after 3pm, the Shanghai Airport (Group) Co said.

Part of the city's Metro services resumed operation after 2:30pm, including the elevated parts of lines 2, 7, 8, and 9, as well as the Pujiang Line and the maglev, according to Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

About 2,500 fallen trees on streets across the city had been cleaned up as of noon but all parks in the city remained closed, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

About 130,000 sanitation workers had cleaned about 6,700 streets during the period with some 2,600 tons of trash cleared.

Ti Gong

Sanitation workers clean up fallen trees.

