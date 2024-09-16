Clear-up underway after strongest storm in 75 years

As Typhoon Bebinca moves away, though leaving debris in its wake, the city is restoring order at the same time as it prepares to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Shanghai has been gearing up to restore order as Typhoon Bebinca moves away but leaves its debris behind. Police, power engineers, sanitation workers, doctors and members of the public are all involved in the clear-up after the city was hit by the strongest storm in 75 years. Fallen trees are being cleared and power supplies resumed ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday.

Greenery authorities say Shanghai will turn on all its landscape lights tomorrow in celebration of the festival.

Lights will be switched on at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, along Suzhou Creek, at municipal-level business circles, along the Inner Ring Road and two elevated roads, on Nanpu Bridge as well as buildings in key areas across the city. Both banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lighting.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE