Clear-up underway after strongest storm in 75 years

  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
As Typhoon Bebinca moves away, though leaving debris in its wake, the city is restoring order at the same time as it prepares to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0

Shanghai has been gearing up to restore order as Typhoon Bebinca moves away but leaves its debris behind.

Police, power engineers, sanitation workers, doctors and members of the public are all involved in the clear-up after the city was hit by the strongest storm in 75 years.

Fallen trees are being cleared and power supplies resumed ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday.

Shot by Dong Jun, Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Nadire.

Greenery authorities say Shanghai will turn on all its landscape lights tomorrow in celebration of the festival.

Lights will be switched on at the Bund, North Bund, and central Lujiazui, along Suzhou Creek, at municipal-level business circles, along the Inner Ring Road and two elevated roads, on Nanpu Bridge as well as buildings in key areas across the city.

Both banks along the Huangpu River will be lit up by waterfall lighting.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Police and maintenance workers deal with the typhoon aftermath on Huaihai Road M.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's transport system is back in normal operation.

By 8pm on Monday, all temporary road restrictions have been lifted. However, police are still advising drivers to watch their speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

Metro lines are on schedule again, while to cope with the predicted huge arrivals at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, additional trains on Metro Line 2 will run until 11:30pm on Monday, together with more maglev trains running through midnight.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
