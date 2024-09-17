New stops added to free layover tours for inbound travelers

Shanghai Express, a free layover tour for foreign visitors transiting for more than eight hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, will start an upgraded version this month.

Shanghai Express, a free layover tour service for international passengers transiting for more than eight hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, will embrace an upgraded version from September 23 with two new stops included in the routes. The free half-day tour was launched by China's global travel service provider Trip.com in April, and three routes that include iconic attractions of the city are currently available.

The one-stop service covers a range of items from free sightseeing trips and free transportation to foreign currency exchange and free Internet services. An English tour guide service is offered.

Ti Gong

From September 23, the routes will cover Wuzhong Market, a popular wet market in the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone in Xuhui District, and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, one of the most iconic attractions of the city, for the first time. Meanwhile, during the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, a special route will take foreign passengers to "The Great Art of Dunhuang," which features an array of rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy collection, at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area. The free art tour will be available between September 23 and October 6. Since April 15 when the service was launched, about 3,000 international passengers have enjoyed the free tour, Trip.com reported. The current route involves Yuyuan Garden, the Bund, Wukang Road, and a Huangpu River cruise sightseeing night tour. The detailed route arrangement after the two new stops are included is being worked out, Trip.com stated.