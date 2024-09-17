﻿
News / Metro

New stops added to free layover tours for inbound travelers

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
Shanghai Express, a free layover tour for foreign visitors transiting for more than eight hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, will start an upgraded version this month.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0

Shanghai Express, a free layover tour service for international passengers transiting for more than eight hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, will embrace an upgraded version from September 23 with two new stops included in the routes.

The free half-day tour was launched by China's global travel service provider Trip.com in April, and three routes that include iconic attractions of the city are currently available.

The one-stop service covers a range of items from free sightseeing trips and free transportation to foreign currency exchange and free Internet services.

An English tour guide service is offered.

New stops added to free layover tours for inbound travelers
Ti Gong

Foreign tourists visit the Bund via Shanghai Express.

From September 23, the routes will cover Wuzhong Market, a popular wet market in the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone in Xuhui District, and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, one of the most iconic attractions of the city, for the first time.

Meanwhile, during the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, a special route will take foreign passengers to "The Great Art of Dunhuang," which features an array of rare artifacts from the Dunhuang Academy collection, at the China Art Museum in the Pudong New Area.

The free art tour will be available between September 23 and October 6.

Since April 15 when the service was launched, about 3,000 international passengers have enjoyed the free tour, Trip.com reported.

The current route involves Yuyuan Garden, the Bund, Wukang Road, and a Huangpu River cruise sightseeing night tour.

The detailed route arrangement after the two new stops are included is being worked out, Trip.com stated.

Here are some of the popular questions:

Q: Who can apply for the service?

A: Travelers transiting through Shanghai Pudong International Airport with layovers of over eight hours.

Q: What's included?

A: Free transportation, attraction tickets, Internet service, and English tour guide service.

Q: Is the whole service free?

A: Yes. The whole tour is free, but food is not included.

Q: How to join?

A: Step 1: Check your schedule

Simply pick the route that suits your schedule and interests you most based on the available tour time.

Step 2: Meeting point

Upon arrival at the airport, simply head to the meeting point for in-person registration.

Step 3: Begin your hassle-free tour

Once your registration is completed, you will be picked up by guides at the meeting point.

Q: Where is the meeting point?

A: It is located at the Trip.com Group currency exchange counter on Island A in the 3F Departure Hall of Terminal 2 at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (near Gate 21).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Huangpu River
Xuhui
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
Shanghai Tourism Festival
Pudong
China Art Museum
Wukang Road
Nanjing Road
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     