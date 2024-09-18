Doctors save pregnant woman who lost half her blood

Both mother and her baby are now in a stable condition. She received the most precious and meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival gift, a family gathering.

The woman lost nearly half of her blood during delivery due to her womb disease and complications. Doctors at Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital triggered emergency protocols to call all necessary departments and staff back to the hospital to treat the woman on the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Doctors in Shanghai announced a pregnant woman with a serious womb disease, rare blood type and risky pregnancy complications gave birth to a premature baby girl.

The woman has severe adenomyosis, which means tissue that normally lines the uterus grows into the muscular wall of the uterus. The disease can cause an enlarged uterus, painful and heavy periods, and infertility.



After failing to get pregnant naturally, the woman became pregnant after three in vitro fertilization procedures.

But she soon suffered frequent and serious pain. She went to Shanghai First Maternity and Child Health Hospital – known as the "Big Cradle" as between 20 and 25 percent of babies in the city are born here – for a prenatal check. During the exam, doctors found the woman has AB blood type RH negative, which is extremely rare in the population.

The severity of pain increased from the 14th week and the woman required continuous treatment to control it.

She was hospitalized in late August after another bout of severe pain with doctors strongly advising she stay in the hospital for her own safety.

"This patient required strict monitoring as she has multiple risk factors,"said Dr Zhou Jian, the woman's doctor. "She could start hemorrhaging and have a premature delivery at any time in the late stage of pregnancy."

At 5am on Tuesday, the Mid-Autumn Festival, the woman started bleeding and doctors decided to conduct an emergency cesarean section. Experts resting at home were immediately called back to the hospital.

The operation began at 7:45am and the baby was delivered three minutes later.

But the patient had severe bleeding during surgery and she was in a critical condition due to the blood loss. Her condition stabilized after a blood transfusion, self-blood auto-transfusion and medication.

At 10am, doctors announced that she was going to be fine.

"It is a very rare case to have one patient with so many risk factors at the same time," said Li Xiaocui, the hospital's vice president. "We arrange regular training for such scenarios to improve our coordination and treatment capabilities during such an emergency."