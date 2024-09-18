Maternity and child health hospital opens international department

The International Peace Maternity and Child Health Hospital's new Fengxian branch has opened an international department to offer high-end services, targeting expatriates and more demanding domestic patients.

The department is covered by major commercial insurance and staffers are bilingual, hospital officials said.

Since opening in September 2023, the new branch has been focused on offering health care to nearby patients, freeing them from having to travel to downtown areas for treatment.

"We offered 400,000 outpatient and emergency services and delivered nearly 7,000 children this year," said Liu Zhiwei, a hospital official. "The cases and newborn babies rose by 60 and 75 percent on the first year. The new branch has become a maternity and child health service center in south Shanghai."

To better serve patients, the new branch has introduced a family ward, a sleeping clinic for pregnant women and new mothers, an international medical department, and a reproductive immunology department, providing patients comprehensive and precise service.

"Compared with downtown patients, patients in Fengxian branch have different features," Liu said. "There are more patients in middle and terminal stages and a higher incidence of gynecological diseases. Many patients have proper health awareness but fail to seek medical help in time due to the inconvenience and long distance from a hospital. That is solved by the new branch."

The hospital also teams with premarital checkup facilities to offer genetic screening and consultations to new couples to reduce the risk of inherited conditions.

Apart from enhancing its health service, the new branch has become a key base for new medicine and new technology research.

The National Facility for Translational Medicine (Shanghai) maternal and child health subcenter was opened at the hospital's Fengxian branch. It is the third nation-level major science facility in the city after the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility and the National Facility for Protein Science.

"The maternal and children health subcenter will focus on key scientific issues in the field and make use of our integrated medicine and engineering to explore a one-stop route from clinical problem solving, through basic research and technology, and medical introduction," said Dr Wang Yudong, the hospital's president.