Qingpu rolls out the festival welcome mat

With a music carnival and Jiangnan guochao (China-chic) celebration, there is plenty to do and see this month with the 2024 Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival set to begin.

With the theme "Joy of Jiangnan, Fun in Qingpu," the extravaganza will feature about 100 activities, presenting a splendid and interesting carnival for folks from home and abroad.

The opening ceremony is scheduled on September 27 on the bank of Caogang River in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town with the festival continuing through the end of October.