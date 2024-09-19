﻿
News / Metro

Qingpu rolls out the festival welcome mat

The Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival is set to burst onto the scene with a range of fun and fascinating events for the entire family.
Ti Gong

The district lit up

With a music carnival and Jiangnan guochao (China-chic) celebration, there is plenty to do and see this month with the 2024 Qingpu Culture and Tourism Festival set to begin.

With the theme "Joy of Jiangnan, Fun in Qingpu," the extravaganza will feature about 100 activities, presenting a splendid and interesting carnival for folks from home and abroad.

The opening ceremony is scheduled on September 27 on the bank of Caogang River in Zhujiajiao Ancient Town with the festival continuing through the end of October.

Ti Gong

A hanfu fashion show in Qingpu's ancient town.

Ten major themed tourist activities are designed for people to stroll around the district, experience the traditional charms of ancient towns that are suitable for quick getaways this autumn. Towns, tourist attractions, hotels, businesses, museums and art galleries will collaborate to ensure visitors have a grand time.

On the agenda are the 2024 MILO&ALL Music Carnival, Oriental Green Land Music Art Festival, The Legacy of the Great Han - Qingxi Classic Night, 2024 Qingpu Autumn Food Festival, Golden Autumn Shopping Season, Most Jiangnan Guochao Month, Zhujiajiao Kezhi Garden Peony Pavilion Reunion, Shanghai International Light Festival Qingpu Sub-Venue Exhibition, as well as Qingpu boutique homestays.

Ti Gong

The sun sets on another day in Qingpu District.

The music art festival at Oriental Green Land is set to start on Saturday. It will feature different genres from folk to electronic dance music.

Also on tap are sports, food, and wellbeing activities.

Ti Gong

A water town in Qingpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhujiajiao Ancient Town
Guochao
Zhujiajiao
