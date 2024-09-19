More overseas patients choosing Shanghai hospitals for treatment

More patients from overseas are choosing to receive treatment in Shanghai after the city kicked off a pilot scheme to encourage local hospitals to step up efforts in offering international medical tourism products and streamlined health services.

Local medical facilities have served 4,128 hospitalized foreign patients and people from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau in the first half of this year, 24.3 percent more than the same period last year.

The Shanghai Health Commission has designated 13 leading public hospitals and 20 private hospitals as pilot facilities, which, especially public ones, have outstanding medical capabilities, innovative needs, and foreign service experiences.

The city government offered the 13 public hospitals plates with "Shanghai International Medical Tourism Pilot Institution of Public Hospital" on Thursday and made a periodic summary after the pilot scheme kicked off late last year.

"Enhancing medical tourism not only expands the city's opening-up but also boosts the business environment. It is a measure to help build Shanghai's international image to attract more high-quality talent, enterprises and investment home and abroad," said Vice Mayor Chen Yujian. "Local hospitals are facing a big market of both expatriates living in the city as well as travelers, who may go all the way here for medical service."

He said the city government is teaming up with the local health commission and administration of culture and tourism to encourage tourism agencies to develop new medical tourism packages.

The commission has also developed an international medical service standard to govern and improve Shanghai's high-end healthcare. The standard is the first of its kind in the nation to regulate the practice and enhance the quality of international medical services.