Importance of dental health stressed on Teeth Care Day

Dental health is related to overall health and protection for holistic health starts with healthy teeth, the Shanghai Health Commission announced as it marked National Teeth Care Day on Friday.

Dental disease is the chronic disease with the highest incidence in the world and it can increase the risk of other diseases such as diabetes, cerebro cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, and respiratory disease.

Effective protection and control of dental disease can enhance overall health and improve life quality, local health authorities said, who have expanded dental services from a key population to the entire population and also expanded screening targets from single disease to comprehensive disease prevention and control covering education, screening, and risk factor control.