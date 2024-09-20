News / Metro

Importance of dental health stressed on Teeth Care Day

Dental disease is the chronic disease with the highest incidence in the world and it can increase the risk of other diseases such as diabetes and respiratory disease.
Dental health is related to overall health and protection for holistic health starts with healthy teeth, the Shanghai Health Commission announced as it marked National Teeth Care Day on Friday.

Dental disease is the chronic disease with the highest incidence in the world and it can increase the risk of other diseases such as diabetes, cerebro cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, and respiratory disease.

Effective protection and control of dental disease can enhance overall health and improve life quality, local health authorities said, who have expanded dental services from a key population to the entire population and also expanded screening targets from single disease to comprehensive disease prevention and control covering education, screening, and risk factor control.

Ti Gong

Children are taught about dental health at the Shanghai Stomatology Hospital on Friday.

So far, the city provides dental screenings and service to over 800,000 residents and performs dental intervention on 500,000 people each year.

The incidence of decayed teeth among 5-year-old children and 12-year-old children in the city have dropped by 11 and 5 percentage points, respectively, from 2015, ranking one of the best in the nation.

Local elderly residents without periodontal health issues also increased by 10 percentage points from 2015.

To arouse public awareness of dental health, education and free consultations by top experts were launched at the new Minhang branch of the Shanghai Stomatology Hospital, the city's largest dental facility.

The new branch on Hechuan Road, which started operation in late July, is the second public hospital, after Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, to offer 24-hour emergency dental service in the city.

Commercial insurance settlement is also available at the new branch, hospital officials said on Friday.

Minhang
﻿
Top
     