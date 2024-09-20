WDCC 2024: A showcase of global innovation
The World Design Cities Conference 2024 is set to open its doors on September 27th in Huangpu District.
This annual event celebrates design excellence, fosters innovation and promotes economic development.
The event is co-organized by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and the Shanghai government. It will feature design works and ideas from Huawei, Tesla and studios in Milan. It's expected to encourage consumption and represent innovation for new quality-productive forces, city officials said on Friday.
WDCC 2024 will be held between September 27 and 30 in Huangpu District, with over 50 forums and a free exhibition. The exhibition covers smart transportation, Chinese fashion products, intelligent terminals and home design. It covers 20,000 square meters and will feature more than 3,000 exhibits from almost 500 companies.
The spot lights include Huawei's triple-fold smartphone, autonomous cars, "air taxi" models and debuts from brands like Tesla, Volvo and L'Oreal, as well as many works from young designers, said Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.
In 2023, the city's culture and innovation industry covering industrial, architecture, fashion, digital and services generated total revenue of 2.34 trillion yuan (US$329.5 billion) for 7 percent growth year on year. Shanghai is on the fast track to become a global design capital, which boosts consumption, Zhang said.
Winners of the "2024 Shanghai Design 100+" event will also be revealed at WDCC 2024.