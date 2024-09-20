WDCC 2024: A showcase of global innovation

The World Design Cities Conference 2024 is set to open its doors on September 27th in Huangpu District.

This annual event celebrates design excellence, fosters innovation and promotes economic development.



The event is co-organized by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and the Shanghai government. It will feature design works and ideas from Huawei, Tesla and studios in Milan. It's expected to encourage consumption and represent innovation for new quality-productive forces, city officials said on Friday.

WDCC 2024 will be held between September 27 and 30 in Huangpu District, with over 50 forums and a free exhibition. The exhibition covers smart transportation, Chinese fashion products, intelligent terminals and home design. It covers 20,000 square meters and will feature more than 3,000 exhibits from almost 500 companies.