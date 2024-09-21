News / Metro

Here's 'prost' to Yangpu German Beer Festival

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
Shanghai is set to stage a German beer festival along the Yangpu riverside on September 26, as a highlight of the city's "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
Here's 'prost' to Yangpu German Beer Festival
Ti Gong

The official poster of the Shanghai Show Bund German Beer Festival in Yangpu District.

Shanghai is set to stage a German beer festival along the Yangpu riverside on September 26, as a highlight of the city's "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season.

The festival, modeled after Munich's Oktoberfest, offers a taste of authentic German beer culture through October 6. Visitors can enjoy a traditional beer barrel opening ceremony, live band performances, and Bavarian costume parades near the Oriental Fisherman's Wharf at the Yangpu waterfront, known as the Show Bund.

More than 20 performers dressed in traditional Bavarian outfits will entertain attendees during the first three days of the festival.

The event also connects with the ongoing Shanghai International Light Festival. Attendees can enjoy a light show along the riverside while savoring German beer and food.

Here's 'prost' to Yangpu German Beer Festival
Ti Gong

The event will be held at the Yangpu waterfront with art installations and a riverside bazaar.

The event aims to showcase the vibrant, open atmosphere of Yangpu, according to the Yangpu Commerce Commission.

The festival also features a market area with evening events from 6pm to 10pm, including free beer tastings, interactive games, and giveaways. Activities like craft drink stalls and creative handicrafts are also available.

Many German companies in Yangpu are involved. The festival aims to strengthen international economic ties, with events like the German Enterprise Roundtable and the launch of a German Innovation Center in the district, the commission said.

The festival highlights Yangpu's efforts to enhance international engagement through cultural and business collaboration. It brings elements of traditional German culture to China while boosting local tourism and economic activity, according to the commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     