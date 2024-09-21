Here's 'prost' to Yangpu German Beer Festival
Shanghai is set to stage a German beer festival along the Yangpu riverside on September 26, as a highlight of the city's "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season.
The festival, modeled after Munich's Oktoberfest, offers a taste of authentic German beer culture through October 6. Visitors can enjoy a traditional beer barrel opening ceremony, live band performances, and Bavarian costume parades near the Oriental Fisherman's Wharf at the Yangpu waterfront, known as the Show Bund.
More than 20 performers dressed in traditional Bavarian outfits will entertain attendees during the first three days of the festival.
The event also connects with the ongoing Shanghai International Light Festival. Attendees can enjoy a light show along the riverside while savoring German beer and food.
The event aims to showcase the vibrant, open atmosphere of Yangpu, according to the Yangpu Commerce Commission.
The festival also features a market area with evening events from 6pm to 10pm, including free beer tastings, interactive games, and giveaways. Activities like craft drink stalls and creative handicrafts are also available.
Many German companies in Yangpu are involved. The festival aims to strengthen international economic ties, with events like the German Enterprise Roundtable and the launch of a German Innovation Center in the district, the commission said.
The festival highlights Yangpu's efforts to enhance international engagement through cultural and business collaboration. It brings elements of traditional German culture to China while boosting local tourism and economic activity, according to the commission.