Here's 'prost' to Yangpu German Beer Festival

Shanghai is set to stage a German beer festival along the Yangpu riverside on September 26, as a highlight of the city's "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season.

The festival, modeled after Munich's Oktoberfest, offers a taste of authentic German beer culture through October 6. Visitors can enjoy a traditional beer barrel opening ceremony, live band performances, and Bavarian costume parades near the Oriental Fisherman's Wharf at the Yangpu waterfront, known as the Show Bund.

More than 20 performers dressed in traditional Bavarian outfits will entertain attendees during the first three days of the festival.

The event also connects with the ongoing Shanghai International Light Festival. Attendees can enjoy a light show along the riverside while savoring German beer and food.