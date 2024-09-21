Fengxian to become innovation and manufacturing hub

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District is setting its sights on becoming a key hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and urban growth, the district government said.

It aims to be the western gateway of Shanghai's Lingang New Area, the urban center of southern Shanghai, and a vibrant new city within the Yangtze River Delta region.

By focusing on technological innovation, Fengxian is constructing a modern industrial system and promoting sustainable urban development.

Fengxian has launched the 2024 "Yangtze River Delta 100 Media Look at Fengxian" media tour. Journalists from 100 leading media outlets across the Yangtze River Delta gathered in Fengxian over the weekend for the event.

The tour not only highlights Fengxian's achievements in city construction, economic growth, and cultural development, but also reflects its vision for the future of regional integration within the Yangtze River Delta, the district government said.