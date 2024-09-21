News / Metro

Fengxian to become innovation and manufacturing hub

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District is setting its sights on becoming a key hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and urban growth.
Ti Gong

An industrial park set amidst farmlands in Fengxian District.

Shanghai's outlying Fengxian District is setting its sights on becoming a key hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and urban growth, the district government said.

It aims to be the western gateway of Shanghai's Lingang New Area, the urban center of southern Shanghai, and a vibrant new city within the Yangtze River Delta region.

By focusing on technological innovation, Fengxian is constructing a modern industrial system and promoting sustainable urban development.

Fengxian has launched the 2024 "Yangtze River Delta 100 Media Look at Fengxian" media tour. Journalists from 100 leading media outlets across the Yangtze River Delta gathered in Fengxian over the weekend for the event.

The tour not only highlights Fengxian's achievements in city construction, economic growth, and cultural development, but also reflects its vision for the future of regional integration within the Yangtze River Delta, the district government said.

Ti Gong

Journalists from 100 top media outlets across the Yangtze River Delta toured the district over the weekend.

Fengxian has been working to improve its business environment by attracting both leading and start-up companies in key industries.

The district has focused on sectors like health and wellness, green energy, advanced materials, and smart manufacturing.

Fengxian's focus on industries like digital technology, new energy vehicles, and chemical materials has made it a key player in Shanghai's broader industrial strategy. A number of leading and start-up companies in this sector have already set up operations in the district.

Its focus on rural revitalization is also a key component of its development strategy. Through the implementation of Shanghai's rural revitalization strategy, Fengxian has improved living conditions in the countryside and supported the growth of agricultural businesses.

One example is the Shanghai Anyway Agricultural Cooperative, which runs a 260,000-square meter organic vegetable farm, equivalent to about 35 standard football pitches.

The cooperative's signature product, the Fengxian Pumpkin, has become a popular brand thanks to a partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which helped develop the crop through selective breeding.

Ti Gong

The scenic countryside of Fengxian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
