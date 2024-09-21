News / Metro

European river cruises now have land excursions

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
Viking Cruises will operate 96 voyages with 13 diverse European routes for the 2025 European river cruise season.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
European river cruises now have land excursions
Ti Gong

Prague's Vltava River

Viking Cruises will operate 96 voyages with 13 diverse European routes for the 2025 European river cruise season.

The 13 river cruise routes will range between eight and 15 days, covering 42 destinations in 11 European countries.

Viking Cruises released its programs for 2025 in Shanghai on Thursday.

Among these, seven new "river cruise + land tour" routes will be launched for the first time, which will delve into destinations such as Prague, Zagreb, Brussels, and Zurich, allowing tourists to experience the splendors of famous cities and small towns.

European river cruises now have land excursions
Ti Gong

The clear waters of Lake Zurich

The package also includes four optimized and upgraded river cruise routes, such as the "11-day Danube Discovery" and a 15-day European cruise tour spanning the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers.

The preferences of Chinese travelers for overseas travel destinations is on the rise, the 2023-2024 Cross-Border Tourism Consumer Trend Research Report released by World Tourism Alliance pointed out.

More niche destinations have become the "new blockbusters" among Chinese travelers, it revealed.

European river cruises now have land excursions
Ti Gong

Zagreb's old town

"China has always been one of the most important source markets for the European tourism industry, and Chinese travelers are gradually turning their attention to niche countries in Europe such as Serbia, and are more eager for immersive experiences of local culture," said Wu Zhaohong, vice chairman of the European Travel Commission's China division.

About 60 diversified onshore programs will be offered on different routes. Passengers will experience local culture in diverse ways such as enjoying a Viennese classical concert in Austria, watching an equestrian performance in Hungary, experiencing cheese making in Switzerland, and discovering French street food and German beer culture.

European river cruises now have land excursions
Ti Gong

An elaborate floral garden in Brussels

"Europe is not only known for popular cities like Paris, Milan, and London, but also for those treasure towns nestling along the rivers," said Wee Hoon Tan, senior vice president of product development and marketing of Viking Cruises Asian Markets.

"To unlock the 'authentic' Europe, people can delve into local life and folklore, taste authentic cuisine, and go behind the scenes of local specialties or crafts."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     