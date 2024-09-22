Renovated Confucius temple in Jiading opens

Jiading Confucius Temple, the largest existing ancient architectural complex in Shanghai, reopened to the public over the weekend after a 167-day renovation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiading Confucius Temple, the largest existing ancient architectural complex in Shanghai, reopened to the public over the weekend after a 167-day renovation. The temple was built during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) under the initiative of Gao Yansun, the first county magistrate of Jiading. Since then till the end of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the temple underwent more than 70 renovations, expansions, and reconstructions with its scale continuously expanded. It eventually formed a rare temple, academy, and study institution combined structure. It is the best-preserved county-level Confucius Temple in the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River) region. However, due to natural weathering and long-term use, the temple faced potential safety hazards. The last comprehensive renovation was implemented in 1983.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

To protect the structural safety and historical appearance of the temple, a renovation project was launched in May 2023, focusing on four areas. The project employed various intangible cultural heritage techniques, covering key aspects such as stone cultural relic protection, wooden structure restoration, clay sculpture restoration, and lacquer application. The project involved minimum intervention without changing the original state of the cultural relics. The restoration materials and techniques used were highly recognizable and reversible, ensuring the authenticity and integrity of the cultural relics are maintained. The renovation further expanded the functions of the temple.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The core building, the Dacheng Hall, deeply interprets the connection between Confucius and the Confucius Temple, fully displaying the solemn ritual sense of ancient architecture. The Chinese Imperial Examination Museum, located within the temple, showcases the ancient Chinese talent cultivation and selection system, as well as the history and culture of the imperial examination system. After the renovation, the museum covers a construction area of 2,270 square meters, displaying more than 300 pieces (sets) of cultural relics and auxiliary exhibits. The newly launched "Imperial Examination and Shanghai" section focuses on the imperial examination history of ancient Jiading County and the Shanghai region, highlighting the unique charm of Shanghai's imperial examination culture.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Over the weekend, a group of expats visited the temple and experienced a number of intangible cultural heritage items such as Yaoban cloth (also called blue-and-white cloth) and Xuhang bamboo plaiting. "I really love it (the experience), it's very well-organized, and I could learn a lot about Confucius and the examination," said Malgorzata Wyszkowska from Poland, a student of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. "I heard it was very difficult to become a government official in ancient times in China and not even many people had an opportunity to sit the exam.I am very interested in Confucius philosophy, so I am happy to be here." "I thought hanfu very beautiful and very elegant, and the one I have today is really amazing, it's pink with some golden ornaments, and I love Chinese culture. "I feel there is a lot of nature and a lot of green spots in Jiading and this place is very good for tourism, for people to spend some free time with family during weekend." University student Ella Stoldt from Germany has only been in Shanghai a week. "I am very grateful that I have the opportunity to come here and try all the things and learn about traditional craft," she said. "I think Shanghai is a very modern city, but also has historic sites, and we can experience both sides, modern and historic. It's a good start I think in China for foreigners to come and experience."

Ti Gong

If you go: Time:8:30–17:00 Address: No 183 South Avenue Jiading District 嘉定区南大街183号 Ticket: Free

Ti Gong