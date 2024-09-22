News / Metro

Budding entrepreneurs creating the future

A three-day entrepreneurship camp, part of the 4th Shanghai Talent+ Summit, opened on Saturday in Putuo District.
Ti Gong

Officials launch the entrepreneurship camp for global entrepreneurs in Putuo District on Saturday.

A three-day entrepreneurship camp, part of the 4th Shanghai Talent+ Summit, opened on Saturday in Putuo District.

The event, titled "Create the Future," brings together 80 young entrepreneurs from universities worldwide.

About a fourth of the participants are from international universities, 36 percent from Shanghai universities, and the rest from other domestic institutions, according to the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates, one of the hosts of the camp.

During the event, attendees will learn from investors and industry experts to develop projects eligible for the foundation's angel fund. The fund offers financial support to projects that are successfully launched in Shanghai.

The camp has attracted 224 applicants, with a strong representation from Shanghai's leading universities such as Fudan and Jiao Tong University.

International participation includes students from institutions like Imperial College London and Columbia University. The camp focuses on key industries such as artificial intelligence, health care, and information technology.

Ti Gong

Many young entrepreneurs from overseas universities are taking part in the training camp.

The camp coincides with the Talent+ Entrepreneurship Project Matching Conference and the 5th Putuo District Talent Festival, part of the talent summit, which aims to attract and support global talent. The festival was held at the Half Marathon International Conference Center along Suzhou Creek.

Pan Xiaogang, director of the Shanghai Talent Bureau highlighted the success of the "Talent+ Summit" brand in positioning Shanghai as a global hub for talent and innovation.

"We need to keep expanding our global vision, bringing together resources and talents that can help drive Shanghai's growth as a leading city for entrepreneurship and innovation," Pan said.

The Fields Institute for Research in the Mathematical Science launched its China Center in Shanghai at the festival. The center will focus on climate change and sustainable development. It aims to bring top global scientists and innovations to Shanghai, strengthening the city's position in international research collaborations.

The institute is a leading academic institution based in Canada, focused on advancing mathematical research and education.

Ti Gong

Officials launched the Talent+ Entrepreneurship Project Matching Conference and the 5th Putuo District Talent Festival on Saturday.

﻿
