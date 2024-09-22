Budding entrepreneurs creating the future

A three-day entrepreneurship camp, part of the 4th Shanghai Talent+ Summit, opened on Saturday in Putuo District.

The event, titled "Create the Future," brings together 80 young entrepreneurs from universities worldwide.

About a fourth of the participants are from international universities, 36 percent from Shanghai universities, and the rest from other domestic institutions, according to the Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates, one of the hosts of the camp.

During the event, attendees will learn from investors and industry experts to develop projects eligible for the foundation's angel fund. The fund offers financial support to projects that are successfully launched in Shanghai.

The camp has attracted 224 applicants, with a strong representation from Shanghai's leading universities such as Fudan and Jiao Tong University.

International participation includes students from institutions like Imperial College London and Columbia University. The camp focuses on key industries such as artificial intelligence, health care, and information technology.