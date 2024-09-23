News / Metro

Huangpu making it easier for overseas talent

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
District to establish a comprehensive overseas talent service center on the Bund as part of efforts to make Huangpu a place where professionals can live and work without worries.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:17 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
Huangpu making it easier for overseas talent
Ti Gong

Officials unveil the new Heguangyu Talent Apartments project near the Bund on Monday.

Huangpu District is set to establish a comprehensive overseas talent service center on the Bund as part of efforts to transform Huangpu into a hub for high-level talent, the district government said on Monday.

The center within the 100 Bund Square office building at 100 Zhongshan Road S. will provide streamlined services for overseas professionals, such as immigration support, career development and daily living assistance. The aim is to offer one-stop services to foreign experts and simplify their transition to life in Huangpu.

The district is also expanding its talent housing scheme. It unveiled the new Heguangyu Talent Apartments near the Bund on Monday. The project includes 111 rental units designed to provide comfortable, affordable living for professionals.

Currently, there are over 3,000 apartments available under various talent housing projects in Huangpu.

These apartments have supported over 5,000 professionals by offering affordable housing solutions. The program helps address a key concern for experts coming to work in Shanghai.

Huangpu making it easier for overseas talent
Ti Gong

A series of startup projects from both domestic and international innovators sign contracts to develop in Huangpu.

Huangpu's third annual Talent Week was officially launched on Monday. The event aims to support Shanghai's broader strategy of becoming a high-level talent center.

Gao Yun, Party secretary of Huangpu, emphasized Huangpu's ongoing commitment to attracting top professionals.

"Since the introduction of Huangpu's talent brand in 2022, we have continuously improved policies that support talent recruitment, training and incentives," Gao said.

He also noted that the district's strategy goes beyond housing, and offers medical, educational and cultural services to improve the overall living environment for talent.

He said Huangpu aims to become a prime destination for domestic and international talent. The district will continue implementing policies that make it easier for businesses and experts to "live and work without worries."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Zhongshan Road
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     