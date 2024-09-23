Huangpu making it easier for overseas talent

Huangpu District is set to establish a comprehensive overseas talent service center on the Bund as part of efforts to transform Huangpu into a hub for high-level talent, the district government said on Monday.

The center within the 100 Bund Square office building at 100 Zhongshan Road S. will provide streamlined services for overseas professionals, such as immigration support, career development and daily living assistance. The aim is to offer one-stop services to foreign experts and simplify their transition to life in Huangpu.

The district is also expanding its talent housing scheme. It unveiled the new Heguangyu Talent Apartments near the Bund on Monday. The project includes 111 rental units designed to provide comfortable, affordable living for professionals.

Currently, there are over 3,000 apartments available under various talent housing projects in Huangpu.

These apartments have supported over 5,000 professionals by offering affordable housing solutions. The program helps address a key concern for experts coming to work in Shanghai.