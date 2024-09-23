Huangpu making it easier for overseas talent
Huangpu District is set to establish a comprehensive overseas talent service center on the Bund as part of efforts to transform Huangpu into a hub for high-level talent, the district government said on Monday.
The center within the 100 Bund Square office building at 100 Zhongshan Road S. will provide streamlined services for overseas professionals, such as immigration support, career development and daily living assistance. The aim is to offer one-stop services to foreign experts and simplify their transition to life in Huangpu.
The district is also expanding its talent housing scheme. It unveiled the new Heguangyu Talent Apartments near the Bund on Monday. The project includes 111 rental units designed to provide comfortable, affordable living for professionals.
Currently, there are over 3,000 apartments available under various talent housing projects in Huangpu.
These apartments have supported over 5,000 professionals by offering affordable housing solutions. The program helps address a key concern for experts coming to work in Shanghai.
Huangpu's third annual Talent Week was officially launched on Monday. The event aims to support Shanghai's broader strategy of becoming a high-level talent center.
Gao Yun, Party secretary of Huangpu, emphasized Huangpu's ongoing commitment to attracting top professionals.
"Since the introduction of Huangpu's talent brand in 2022, we have continuously improved policies that support talent recruitment, training and incentives," Gao said.
He also noted that the district's strategy goes beyond housing, and offers medical, educational and cultural services to improve the overall living environment for talent.
He said Huangpu aims to become a prime destination for domestic and international talent. The district will continue implementing policies that make it easier for businesses and experts to "live and work without worries."