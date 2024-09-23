News / Metro

12 'Shanghai Gifts' show style and class

The items are intended to be more in line with the city's image and give tourists better souvenirs to take home, including a "Bund Glamor" whiskey glass and ginseng gift box.
Ti Gong

A lamp and refrigerator magnet

Twelve "Shanghai Gifts" were unveiled on Monday as part of the 2024 Shanghai Gifts Design Competition, which intended to select souvenirs that embody the culture, taste and stories of Shanghai.

These items include refrigerator magnets, "Prosperous Shanghai" silver bars, ginseng gift boxes, an architectural lamp, a "Bund Glamour" whiskey glass and "Shanghai Rhythm" tea and wine sets.

A gold bracelet combines auspicious elements such as "Dunhuang Nine-Colored Deer" and a magnolia, the city's flower.

The Museum of Art Pudong's architectural lamp allows users to enjoy the artistic atmosphere of Pudong while also feeling the charm of the international metropolis of Shanghai. The Bund Glamour whiskey glass was inspired by the buildings along the Bund.

A whiskey glass.

Some 421 items were selected as finalists for the 2024 Shanghai Gifts list as one of the highlights of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival,.

After years of development, "Shanghai Gifts" have become an important medium for showcasing the image of Shanghai to the world, empowering urban economic growth and stimulating consumption, authorities said.

"Shanghai Gifts" have bred a certain brand influence among locals and tourists and attracted a large number of Shanghai cultural and tourism brands as new partners.

The second Shanghai Gifts store is scheduled to open this month in the the east branch of Shanghai Museum.

This year's competition has led to new channels and models, adding an exclusive submission channel for observers. There is also an incubation roadshow promoting the combination of cultural IPs with a sustainable business model.

Ti Gong

A wine set.

Ti Gong

A book collection.

A tea set.

Ti Gong

A set of souvenir figures.

﻿
﻿
