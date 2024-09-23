12 'Shanghai Gifts' show style and class

Twelve "Shanghai Gifts" were unveiled on Monday as part of the 2024 Shanghai Gifts Design Competition, which intended to select souvenirs that embody the culture, taste and stories of Shanghai.

These items include refrigerator magnets, "Prosperous Shanghai" silver bars, ginseng gift boxes, an architectural lamp, a "Bund Glamour" whiskey glass and "Shanghai Rhythm" tea and wine sets.

A gold bracelet combines auspicious elements such as "Dunhuang Nine-Colored Deer" and a magnolia, the city's flower.

The Museum of Art Pudong's architectural lamp allows users to enjoy the artistic atmosphere of Pudong while also feeling the charm of the international metropolis of Shanghai. The Bund Glamour whiskey glass was inspired by the buildings along the Bund.