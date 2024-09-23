TCM playing important role in proactive health, forum told

Traditional Chinese medicine can play an important role in disease prevention and health improvement by offering individualized intervention and renovation, while the combination of TCM and modern technology such as big data and AI greatly boost service efficiency and quality, local officials told a forum on proactive health at the Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital over the weekend.

During the forum, the Shanghai University School of Medicine signed an agreement with the hospital to cooperate on proactive health research in geriatrics, which is in line with the current medical service moving from a disease-based model to a health-based one.

The two parties would collaborate on innovative integration in medicine and engineering and seek to translate research achievements into clinical products and service, which could really benefit the patients, said Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the hospital. The Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital is building itself an intelligent hospital with smart projects such as 24-hour online medical consultations on smartphones, digital consultations, TCM diagnosis and prescription, and AI-based TCM research.