News / Metro

TCM playing important role in proactive health, forum told

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
During a forum at the Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, Shanghai University School of Medicine and the hospital agreed to cooperate on proactive health research in geriatrics.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:58 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0

Traditional Chinese medicine can play an important role in disease prevention and health improvement by offering individualized intervention and renovation, while the combination of TCM and modern technology such as big data and AI greatly boost service efficiency and quality, local officials told a forum on proactive health at the Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital over the weekend.

During the forum, the Shanghai University School of Medicine signed an agreement with the hospital to cooperate on proactive health research in geriatrics, which is in line with the current medical service moving from a disease-based model to a health-based one.

The two parties would collaborate on innovative integration in medicine and engineering and seek to translate research achievements into clinical products and service, which could really benefit the patients, said Dr Yu Baoqing, president of the hospital. The Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital is building itself an intelligent hospital with smart projects such as 24-hour online medical consultations on smartphones, digital consultations, TCM diagnosis and prescription, and AI-based TCM research.

TCM playing important role in proactive health, forum told
Ti Gong

An expat patient with a member of the medical staff at Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital, which integrates TCM and Western medicine in health care and disease prevention.

"With the change of the spectrum of diseases and people's rising awareness, health service focusing on treating disease can't meet public demand," said Yu, who is also the director-designate of proactive health branch of the China Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

"Proactive health, regarded as the future direction of health management, has been proposed and TCM is an important sector to help achieve and improve proactive health care."

In China, chronic disease is now responsible for 86.6 percent of deaths in the nation.

The population aged 60 and above has risen from 7.62 percent to 18.7 percent of the total population in the recent 40 years. That percentage is expected to rise to 28 percent in 2040, which creates strong demand and requirements for proactive health, especially among the elderly.

"Disease screening, sports, general medicine, voluntary health management and TCM are effective measures for proactive health," Yu said. "With the integration of Western medicine and modern technology, TCM can promote healthy lifestyles and offer systematic and personalized health management plans and tools while considering various lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, music, relaxation, and digestion."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     