News / Metro

Huangpu hosts forum on metaverse, digital healthcare

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Huangpu District held a forum on Tuesday focusing on the intersection of the metaverse and digital healthcare as part of the district's effort to attract global talent.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:51 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Huangpu hosts forum on metaverse, digital healthcare
Ti Gong

Officials unveiled the logo for the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" joint league in Huangpu on Tuesday.

Huangpu District held a forum on Tuesday focusing on the intersection of the metaverse and digital healthcare as part of the district's effort to attract global talent.

The event, guided by the district talent bureau and organized by the Huangpu Science and Innovation Group, the SHINNOTEC, attracted over 100 experts, business representatives and investors.

The forum aims to explore new opportunities and challenges in merging these two fields. Attendees discussed how to enhance talent and innovation within the district to build a new ecosystem in digital healthcare.

During the event, Huangpu unveiled the logo for the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" joint league. The initiative aims to strengthen local organizations and promote collaboration among various sectors.

Huangpu hosts forum on metaverse, digital healthcare
Ti Gong

Huangpu hosts a forum on Tuesday focusing on the intersection of the metaverse and digital healthcare.

Prominent speakers included academicians and industry leaders who discussed topics such as artificial intelligence and the blockchain's role in healthcare. They highlighted how these technologies can improve medical diagnostics and treatment, showcasing successful case studies.

Industry leaders also shared ideas on the barriers digital healthcare must overcome to thrive during a following roundtable session.

Huangpu is committed to becoming a key player in Shanghai's innovation landscape. The district aims to create a competitive environment for biotechnology and health industries.

The initiative aligns with the development of the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" in the Puxi World Expo site area. The zone will become a focal point for science and technology, attracting top companies and researchers to drive innovation in Shanghai.

According to the blueprint, the riverside area will gather top companies and leading scientists, creating a hub for the integration and allocation of top innovation resources.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     