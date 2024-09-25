Huangpu hosts forum on metaverse, digital healthcare

Huangpu District held a forum on Tuesday focusing on the intersection of the metaverse and digital healthcare as part of the district's effort to attract global talent.

The event, guided by the district talent bureau and organized by the Huangpu Science and Innovation Group, the SHINNOTEC, attracted over 100 experts, business representatives and investors.

The forum aims to explore new opportunities and challenges in merging these two fields. Attendees discussed how to enhance talent and innovation within the district to build a new ecosystem in digital healthcare.

During the event, Huangpu unveiled the logo for the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" joint league. The initiative aims to strengthen local organizations and promote collaboration among various sectors.