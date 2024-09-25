Huangpu hosts forum on metaverse, digital healthcare
Huangpu District held a forum on Tuesday focusing on the intersection of the metaverse and digital healthcare as part of the district's effort to attract global talent.
The event, guided by the district talent bureau and organized by the Huangpu Science and Innovation Group, the SHINNOTEC, attracted over 100 experts, business representatives and investors.
The forum aims to explore new opportunities and challenges in merging these two fields. Attendees discussed how to enhance talent and innovation within the district to build a new ecosystem in digital healthcare.
During the event, Huangpu unveiled the logo for the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" joint league. The initiative aims to strengthen local organizations and promote collaboration among various sectors.
Prominent speakers included academicians and industry leaders who discussed topics such as artificial intelligence and the blockchain's role in healthcare. They highlighted how these technologies can improve medical diagnostics and treatment, showcasing successful case studies.
Industry leaders also shared ideas on the barriers digital healthcare must overcome to thrive during a following roundtable session.
Huangpu is committed to becoming a key player in Shanghai's innovation landscape. The district aims to create a competitive environment for biotechnology and health industries.
The initiative aligns with the development of the "Central Science and Innovation Zone" in the Puxi World Expo site area. The zone will become a focal point for science and technology, attracting top companies and researchers to drive innovation in Shanghai.
According to the blueprint, the riverside area will gather top companies and leading scientists, creating a hub for the integration and allocation of top innovation resources.