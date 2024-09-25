Forum focuses on resilient communities amidst climate challenges

In the wake of two powerful typhoons, experts across various disciplines gathered at the 28th SEA-Hi Forum in Changning District to explore the theme "Building Resilient Communities for a Better Life."

Held at the newly renovated WYSH Feiyue Li, a former industrial site now transformed into a creative urban hub, the forum brought together urban planners, climate experts, and community leaders to discuss innovative strategies for enhancing urban resilience.

The forum emphasized the role of communities as foundational units in mitigating risks posed by climate change.

Du Wupeng, deputy director of the Beijing Climate Center, presented an analysis on the growing frequency of extreme weather events, particularly heatwaves and heavy rainfall.

"Community resilience plays a fundamental role in determining a city's overall ability to withstand and recover from climate disasters," Du said.

He said that with global temperatures steadily rising – 2024 being another record-setting summer – the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events will only increase.