Forum focuses on resilient communities amidst climate challenges
In the wake of two powerful typhoons, experts across various disciplines gathered at the 28th SEA-Hi Forum in Changning District to explore the theme "Building Resilient Communities for a Better Life."
Held at the newly renovated WYSH Feiyue Li, a former industrial site now transformed into a creative urban hub, the forum brought together urban planners, climate experts, and community leaders to discuss innovative strategies for enhancing urban resilience.
The forum emphasized the role of communities as foundational units in mitigating risks posed by climate change.
Du Wupeng, deputy director of the Beijing Climate Center, presented an analysis on the growing frequency of extreme weather events, particularly heatwaves and heavy rainfall.
"Community resilience plays a fundamental role in determining a city's overall ability to withstand and recover from climate disasters," Du said.
He said that with global temperatures steadily rising – 2024 being another record-setting summer – the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events will only increase.
He Zhisen, an architect, artist, and founder of Mapping Workshop, took a social and artistic angle, discussing his collaborative project "Planting as a Visible Act."
The initiative, part of a larger effort to reinvigorate urban communities, involves residents in creating communal gardens as a way to rebuild connections and strengthen local engagement."
Planting gardens is not just about beautifying spaces; it's about empowering residents to reclaim their public spaces and fostering a sense of ownership," He said.
Yao Wang, regional representative of the Alashan SEE Donghai Project Center, brought an ecological perspective to the forum. Yao shared the success story of the Chongming Dongtan Bird Reserve, which was designated as Shanghai's first UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2024.
Yao's team has been working closely with local communities to promote harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.
"The key to ecological preservation is community involvement," Yao said, recounting how residents became active participants in protecting bird habitats and revitalizing the local ecosystem.
The forum took place at WYSH Feiyue Li, an iconic urban renewal project on Wuyi Road. The site, once home to Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co, China's first publicly listed company, has been transformed into a modern cultural and creative hub while preserving its industrial heritage.
The SEA-Hi Forum, now in its 28th edition, continues to serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration, bringing together experts and citizens alike to shape a more resilient and livable Shanghai, according to the organizers.