Shanghai firm to launch Asia's 1st multi-title eSports tournament

Shanghai-based VSPO has announced it would launch an Esports Asian Champions League, Asia's first international, multi-title eSports tournament, in 2025.

The new tournament would be the region's most diverse and accessible eSports event to date, with VSPO expecting "tens of thousands" of athletes to attend. It would establish a virtual gaming arena across the continent for a six-month season every year, with XR experiences and cloud connection. It would allow athletes of key titles from one country to compete with rivals in other countries via the cloud, with ease as well as artificial intelligence-powered immersiveness.

The ACL is now a partner of the Esports World Cup. Currently, VSPO and the EWC are evaluating which games will be played and how the ACL can be aligned with the Global EWC Qualifications for 2025. The new league aims to cover seven to 10 titles at launch. The inaugural season will last for about six months and will produce more than 300 million minutes of eSports content for fans, said Jonny Wang, VSPO's co-founder, who will be the new chief executive of the ACL.