Expect a real page-turner at Shanghai Library Night

﻿ Ke Jiayun
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
The "Reading the Future" event will feature more than 30 booths offering books, art, music, performances, knick knacks and tasty snacks.
Expect a real page-turner at Shanghai Library Night

The "Reading the Future" Shanghai Library Night event, part of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, will bring a unique cross-cultural experience to the city from September 28 to October 7.

Inspired by traditional Chinese duobaoge (treasure cabinets) and European Renaissance curiosity cabinets, the event will transform the South Plaza of the Shanghai Library's East Branch into a vibrant international arts and culture market.

It will feature more than 30 booths offering books, art, music, performances, cultural creations and gourmet cuisine.

Visitors can expect a blend of Italian and French cultural influences, evoking the spirit of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the explorations of Marco Polo.

There will be an array of books from publishers like CITIC Group, Shanghai Literature and Art Publishing House and Guangxi Normal University Press, as well as creative works from Annotations Bookstore and Modern Bookstore.

Art lovers will likely enjoy exhibits like the Marco Polo Miracles Journey digital immersion and the Notre-Dame de Paris virtual reality experience.

The event will also feature live music and sound experiences, with advanced audio equipment on display from brands like Focal. Visitors can interact with artists and immerse themselves in the charm of art and music.

Food enthusiasts are in for a treat with an international selection of delicacies from popular restaurants. From Italian pizzas to French desserts, the market will provide a culinary journey spanning different continents.

This 10-day cultural celebration is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore literature, art, music, and cuisine from around the world. No reservations are needed, and entry is free.

If you go:

Date: September 28 to October 7, 3pm-9pm

Venue: Shanghai Library East Branch

Address: 300 Hehuan Road

